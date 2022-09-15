Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
The Great Pumpkin Race/Fall Festival Returns to Montgomery Village on October 8
Montgomery Village’s Fall Festival will take place this year on October 8 from 11am-2:30pm at North Creek Community Center (20125 Arrowhead Road). The event will feature food trucks, games, a petting zoo, and the annual Great Pumpkin Race. The Great Pumpkin Race is a “unique side-by-side, single-elimination race featuring handcrafted, decorated pumpkin race cars, in a madcap, dramatic explosion of creative ingenuity. The referee rules the race, building excitement as registered pumpkin race car owners compete for the Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Oktoberfest Ale Trail Takes Places Saturday, September 24
Prost! Grab your steins and your lederhosen on Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and celebrate Oktoberfest at the hiker/biker trail parking lot of Lake Needwood, Rock Creek Regional Park. True Respite Brewing will be on site offering various beers for purchase, both at the main...
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
mocoshow.com
Community invited to Presentation of Recommendations on the Great Seneca Plan Area by Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel on September 21
The Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel (ULI TAP) will present recommendations on opportunities to retain, attract, and grow the life sciences industry in Montgomery County’s Life Sciences Center. Montgomery County Planning Department pursued a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) through ULI Washington to inform the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MCPL Celebrates Banned Books Weeks
Montgomery County Public Libraries is celebrating Banned Books Week with a series of events and displays across several MoCo libraries. Banned Books Week is “an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.” For more information visit https://mcpl.events/banned-books.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
Bay Net
Billingsley Elementary School Student Named Winner In Local Youth Shark Tank Event
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – It all started with a jewelry making kit. It seemed like a cute gift for a little girl, one that might keep her busy for a bit. It’s been two years and Cassidy Tyson has not only stayed busy but found a creative outlet that launched a business selling handmade bracelets.
mocoshow.com
First 100 Guests to Receive Free ‘Original Pancake Bowls’ at Flip’d Opening Tuesday Morning
Earlier this month we let you know that Flip’d by IHOP will be opening on Tuesday, September 20. The company has announced that the first 100 guests in line, when the store opens at 6am, will receive a free ‘Original Pancake Bowl’. This will be the third Flip’d location in the country (located at the old Asian Bistro Cafe spot at 8537 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring) between Panera and Red Lobster).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
mocoshow.com
Del. Lesley Lopez Announces Expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Montgomery Village and Germantown
District 39 Delegate Lesley Lopez has announced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Montgomery Village and Germantown. “It’s finally happening! My lifelong dream of collaborating with Dolly Parton is happening… kind of. I’m excited to say that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to District 39, specifically Montgomery Village this month and in Germantown in November! I was thrilled to be contacted by the IL team and am so glad to partner with them to spread the word to the upcounty community! Residents with zip codes 20886 and 20876, and who have children aged 0-5, will be able to receive a new book every month to help build their library at home. Use this link to sign up and view information about the current program, which Dolly started in 1995 to honor her father who was illiterate.”
mocoshow.com
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Lynn Board Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Per the City of Gaithersburg: The Maryland Municipal Attorneys’ Association (MMAA) presented City Attorney Lynn Board a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes Board’s more than 30 years of exceptional service and counsel to the Maryland Municipal League, the MMAA, and municipalities across Maryland. The award was presented by MMAA President Todd Pounds during the Association’s spring meeting. It is only the second time in the MMAA’s history that the Association has presented a Lifetime Achievement Award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
mocoshow.com
Joint Message From Principals of Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools Following Altercation at Football Game on Friday Night
The principals of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools sent out a joint message to the community following the altercation that took place during the football game between the two schools. The full statement can be seen below:. “Dear Gaithersburg and Northwest High School Communities,. We, the principals of our two...
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
dbknews.com
‘The bare minimum:’ UMD students express mixed reactions to announced wage increases
Amanda Vu, a junior who has a job in the Asian American studies Department, works at a computer on Sept. 17, 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Student employees at the University of Maryland are expressing mixed feelings after the administration announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 in January 2023.
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
Comments / 0