East Longmeadow, MA

Maple Street paving project in East Longmeadow near complete

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow announced that they are in the final phases of their paving project on Maple Street.

The last steps to the construction started Thursday and work on the project is expected to be finished by Friday. However, while work is underway the DPW says that drivers should expect major traffic delays and detours.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

