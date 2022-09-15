ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ryan's new Hall of Fame ball is haunting reminder of Super Bowl collapse vs. Patriots

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Then with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan's team of course cruised to a 28-3 advantage over Tom Brady's favored New England Patriots by late in the third quarter. A late touchdown in the third, a 19-0 Patriots domination in the fourth and a rare James White rushing touchdown in overtime later and the Pats had completed arguably the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history, while Ryan and company were left stunned.

Ryan -- who won his only MVP award that season -- finished the title game 17-for-23 with 284 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 0 interceptions, but was sacked five times for a whopping 44 yards. He also lost a key fumble on one of those sacks, which was forced by Dont'a Hightower.

Now 37 years old, "Matty Ice" is in his 15th NFL season, and first with the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan was traded to the Colts in March and enters Week 2 in eighth place on the all-time passing list at 60,087 yards.

Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino is in seventh place with 61,361 passing yards.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
James White
Person
Dan Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#The Atlanta Falcons#Mvp#The Indianapolis Colts
