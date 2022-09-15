Read full article on original website
Carol Nelson
4d ago
if people had of acted like people. the national guard and police would of never been needed. both are at fault
Wave 3
Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
wvih.com
Jury Recommends 15 Year Sentence For Killing Of Radcliff Man
A jury has fixed a 15-year sentence for a 21-year-old Indiana man who shot and killed a Radcliff man. Jurors returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree manslaughter late Wednesday afternoon against Demonte Tee Whitfield and heard sentencing testimony Thursday morning. Whitfield killed 30 year-old Jermaine Huffman in November 2021...
Wave 3
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial continued into the new week for Kevon Lawless, accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in August 2020. He’s facing two charges of murder. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house....
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
'Very few are random'; Questions loom over string of shootings on Watterson expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community is voicing safety concerns following a string of shootings on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend. In a span of four nights, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, police responded to three different shootings along the heavily-traveled interstate in Louisville which left one man dead and another in critical condition.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found
Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness testifies robbery was motive that led to deaths of 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day two of the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father Brandon Waddles, a key witness testifies that robbery was the motive. But, the woman, whose identity is not being revealed, was not forthcoming with crucial details...
'Our goal will be to seek justice': Five charged in connection to New Albany father's death
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — During a joint-press conference outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, officials announced several people have been charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dajour Drones. Police said the New Albany father was found shot to death around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 near his...
wkyufm.org
The DOJ’s investigation into Louisville police is almost here. The next mayor will deal with the consequences
Mayor Greg Fischer recently announced the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to conclude its investigation into Louisville’s policing practices in “the coming weeks.”. But Fischer won’t be the one managing most of the outcomes of that investigation, because his term is up at the end of the...
Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said. Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
Wave 3
Investigation underway after shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after several shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief’s home Sunday morning. According to Corporal John Miller, Indiana officers were called to respond to a home around 3:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings...
WLKY.com
Man and woman shot, killed in Shively shooting; 1 other woman injured
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man and a woman were shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning. Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway. That is about a mile north of the Watterson Expressway exit. When they...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
Louisville police are waiving all impound tow lot fees this week
The police department is looking to address space issues at the Butchertown lot and get more abandoned cars off the streets.
Wave 3
‘A matter of life and death’: Whistleblowers urge closing of juvenile detention center in Lyndon
LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - From riots, fights, assaults on staff and teens having sex, some are urging for the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center to be closed down. “How would you describe how the youth are being housed right now?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked Michael Ross, the center’s former supervisor.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
