Seattle, WA

NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush's performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Akron Beacon Journal

Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit believe Browns secondary has to 'get on the same page' in coverage

Denzel Ward knows what the optics looks like on Corey Davis' game-changing touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets. The Browns cornerback, though, stands by what his responsibilities were on the play. Ward, on a Zoom call with the media Monday, said the coverage call on the Jets' 66-yard touchdown pass had him focused on the flats. According to him, the Browns were in a cloud cover-2 on the play, which meant he was responsible for...
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win over Seahawks

Sure, it’s early in the season, but the 49ers on Sunday avoided falling two games behind in the NFC West standings. Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the 49ers brought back as an insurance policy for Trey Lance, came off the sideline early when the team’s young quarterback sustained a fractured right ankle.
