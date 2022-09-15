Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Vikings call Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game
Fourth-year cornerback Duke Shelley provide depths with Andrew Booth Jr. injured.
Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit believe Browns secondary has to 'get on the same page' in coverage
Denzel Ward knows what the optics looks like on Corey Davis' game-changing touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets. The Browns cornerback, though, stands by what his responsibilities were on the play. Ward, on a Zoom call with the media Monday, said the coverage call on the Jets' 66-yard touchdown pass had him focused on the flats. According to him, the Browns were in a cloud cover-2 on the play, which meant he was responsible for...
FOX Sports
'It's an emotional game' - Jimmy Garappolo on 49ers' return at home against Seattle
After Trey Lance's injury, Jimmy Garappolo made an emotional return at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Garappolo led the 49ers to a victory 27-7 over Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on Trey Lance's injury and Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in 49ers' win
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth discuss the San Francsico 49ers' gutsy win over the SEattle Seahawks after QB Trey Lance went down with a fractured ankle. They reflect on Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in Lance's absence.
Seahawks Blown Out by Garoppolo and 49ers in San Francisco
Seattle took a big step back in Week 2 against the 49ers, suffering a blowout loss
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants play on Monday, Sept. 26 in the final game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Giants are -155 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in...
WATCH: Broncos vs. Texans preview from NFL.com
The Denver Broncos (0-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Check out the league’s preview of the game in the above video, courtesy of NFL.com.
Shelby Harris questionable to return, DK Metcalf dinged up vs. 49ers
The vibes for the Seahawks are not good early on against the 49ers. Their tackling has been atrocious and two of their important starters are hurt. According to the team, defensive tackle Shelby Harris is questionable to return with a glute injury. Harris missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win over Seahawks
Sure, it’s early in the season, but the 49ers on Sunday avoided falling two games behind in the NFC West standings. Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the 49ers brought back as an insurance policy for Trey Lance, came off the sideline early when the team’s young quarterback sustained a fractured right ankle.
Seahawks’ Carroll Doesn’t Know if Adams Will Be Out Entire Season
The Seattle coach said the team should know in a couple days the long-term impact of the injury.
