MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate violent incidents that injured six people overnight. According to police, the first incident happened about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 near W. Birch and N. 92nd where two Milwaukee men, one 22 and one 23 years of age, were shot and are expected to survive. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO