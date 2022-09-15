ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Milwaukee woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' case sentenced to 3 years probation

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman charged in concealing the death of "Baby Theresa," was sentenced Friday to a probation period of three years. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.
Six injured in four incidents across Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate violent incidents that injured six people overnight. According to police, the first incident happened about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 near W. Birch and N. 92nd where two Milwaukee men, one 22 and one 23 years of age, were shot and are expected to survive. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody at a different location. Police say the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. last night, on Sept. 17. Police say...
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
West Allis assisted living facility marches for Alzheimer's awareness

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This coming Sunday, Sept. 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's walk. In anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Health Care and Community in West Allis held their own charity march Friday. CBS 58 Photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was there as residents helped the effort to "drum out"...
