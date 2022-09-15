Read full article on original website
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Milwaukee woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' case sentenced to 3 years probation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman charged in concealing the death of "Baby Theresa," was sentenced Friday to a probation period of three years. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.
Overnight in Kenosha: 4 people shot, including 2 victims fatally wounded, at Las Margaritas
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a scene where four people were shot, two fatally, at Las Margaritas near 23rd Ave. and Roosevelt Rd., at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera Saturday morning said when things...
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
Six injured in four incidents across Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate violent incidents that injured six people overnight. According to police, the first incident happened about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 near W. Birch and N. 92nd where two Milwaukee men, one 22 and one 23 years of age, were shot and are expected to survive. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
'It could have happened to any of us': Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaken up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in Kenosha...
MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
Police investigate early morning shooting near 16th & Lincoln - victim in critical condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old man was shot on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 2:41 a.m. near 16th St. and Lincoln Ave. According to authorities the victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is listed as critical. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police...
Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody at a different location. Police say the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. last night, on Sept. 17. Police say...
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding suspects involved in retail theft at Metro Market
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Metro Market. Police say it happened at 8:33 p.m. yesterday, on Sept. 15. According to police, a suspect left the store with $453.99 worth of unpaid alcohol and...
Tosa West students protest violence following series of fights in first weeks of school year
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some Wauwatosa West students are speaking out against violence at their high school. It comes after a pair of fights at Wauwatosa West in just the second week of the new school year. About a dozen students held signs and a small rally outside the...
Bus drivers wanted: hiring event held by Wisconsin School Bus Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shortage of bus drivers continues to impact student transportation around the nation. Wisconsin Central School Bus Company hosted a hiring event today, on Sept. 17, to find drivers for Milwaukee Public School districts. Bus drivers can be paid up to $25 per hour -- and...
'A national crisis': MADACC waives fees for many large dogs citing full house
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says they've got a full house, and they're hoping you'll welcome a new four-legged friend into your home. In a social media post Friday, the animal shelter said there is currently a national crisis of medium-large dogs waiting...
3 firefighters sustain minor injuries fighting Brookfield house fire
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) --Fire damaged a large home in Brookfield early Friday morning, Sept. 16. The fire department says it was called to a home on Shore Line Drive just after 4 a.m. for a report of an explosion and fire. It took crews from several departments about an...
'It really does take a village': Moms taking advantage of concierge night nurse service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Amanda Becker meets two young women who started a concierge service to help new moms deal with sleepless nights. The idea first became popular with celebrities but now everyday mothers are taking advantage.
West Allis assisted living facility marches for Alzheimer's awareness
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This coming Sunday, Sept. 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's walk. In anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Health Care and Community in West Allis held their own charity march Friday. CBS 58 Photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was there as residents helped the effort to "drum out"...
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
