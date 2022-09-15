Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO