Oxford, MS

visitoxfordms.com

Double Decker Arts Festival

The small college town of Oxford, MS swells in size the last weekend of April, as it hosts the Double Decker Arts Festival. Oxford's largest spring event draws a crowd of 65,000+ people from near and far to the historic downtown Square for a weekend of food, music and art.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Asks 'Where Are You Going?' in Latest TV Commercial

The 30-second commercial, titled "Where are You Going," features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born.
OXFORD, MS
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Oxford, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Elected to National Exchange Club Board of Directors

Mike Brownlee of Oxford was elected Region 6 Vice President to the National Exchange Club at its national convention in Greenville, S.C., in July. For the next two years, Brownlee will represent the nearly 1,400 Exchange Club members in the Region, which includes Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and two clubs in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM

Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team's first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have "stunning lights" holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Daily Mississippian

Up and down day ends the out-of-conference schedule for volleyball

Ole Miss volleyball played a double header for the second time in six days, but this time the result wasn't as favorable. Last Friday the Rebels put on a clinic, beating both Texas State and Sam Houston by a combined score of 6-1. However, Thursday, against both Florida A&M University and South Alabama, the Rebels did not hold the same level of success.
OXFORD, MS
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Southern Charm#Lyric
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired

College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud.
OXFORD, MS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WREG

Brandon Isabelle indicted in death of girlfriend, 2-day old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper EBG Ejizzle Arrested On Murder Charges

Shelby County, TN – Memphis rapper EBG Ejizzle has reportedly been arrested on murder charges. According to Shelby County inmate records, the 22-year-old man — real name Eric Anderson — has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for an offense on January 14, 2020. There's also a petition to revoke his suspended sentence, dated to July 7, 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN

