visitoxfordms.com
Double Decker Arts Festival
The small college town of Oxford, MS swells in size the last weekend of April, as it hosts the Double Decker Arts Festival. Oxford’s largest spring event draws a crowd of 65,000+ people from near and far to the historic downtown Square for a weekend of food, music and art.
therebelwalk.com
Chucky Mullins Winner Ka’Darian Hill and his Mom, Arneta Williams: Examples of Faith, Perseverance and Love
OXFORD, Miss. — If one could feel love through a phone conversation, it surely was felt when Ole Miss defensive lineman Ka’Darian (K.D.) Hill called his mom, Arneta Williams, last month to tell her he had won The Chucky Mullins Award. The video of that moment, captured by...
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial
The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Elected to National Exchange Club Board of Directors
Mike Brownlee of Oxford was elected Region 6 Vice President to the National Exchange Club at its national convention in Greenville, S.C., in July. For the next two years, Brownlee will represent the nearly 1,400 Exchange Club members in the Region, which includes Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and two clubs in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM
Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Daily Mississippian
Up and down day ends the out-of-conference schedule for volleyball
Ole Miss volleyball played a double header for the second time in six days, but this time the result wasn’t as favorable. Last Friday the Rebels put on a clinic, beating both Texas State and Sam Houston by a combined score of 6-1. However, Thursday, against both Florida A&M University and South Alabama, the Rebels did not hold the same level of success.
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
Auburn football: Clay Travis suggests stealing Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss for HC
Auburn football just took a brutal 41-12 loss on the chin from Penn State in what was a damning bellwether game for the rest of the season if Paul Finebaum was correct in calling Week 3 that in the preseason. Quarterback play continued to be uninspiring as expected, but more...
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired
College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
Brandon Isabelle indicted in death of girlfriend, 2-day old baby
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. Danielle Hoyle, […]
HipHopDX.com
Memphis Rapper EBG Ejizzle Arrested On Murder Charges
Shelby County, TN – Memphis rapper EBG Ejizzle has reportedly been arrested on murder charges. According to Shelby County inmate records, the 22-year-old man — real name Eric Anderson — has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for an offense on January 14, 2020. There’s also a petition to revoke his suspended sentence, dated to July 7, 2022.
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
Teacher no longer employed after controversial ‘gummies’ post on social media, MSCS says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary is no longer employed with the Memphis Shelby County School District after a social media post erupted in controversy. The teacher’s Facebook post appears to show a packet of gummies infused with CBD or THC. The post started with “Best...
