Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

First Tournament Complete

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team capped a successful performance at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Invitational to open the fall season. Concluding the action with singles play on Sunday, the Commodores picked up five more victories. “Really solid finish by the team today,” Vanderbilt head...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

First Day Complete

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team began the fall season with Day 1 of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Invitational on Friday. The Commodores earned three victories in doubles before adding six singles wins. “I love coming to the Debbie Southern Invitational to start the fall...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Drop SEC Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s unbeaten streak was snapped Sunday in a 2-1 defeat to LSU at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The Commodores, who entered conference play unbeaten through their first seven contests, fell behind in the 13th minute as the Tigers capitalized off a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Road Win for the Dores

DEKALB, Ill. — Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes and Vanderbilt rallied to a 38-28 nonconference victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday. Swann, making his third appearance and first career start, engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit as the Commodores (3-1) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and the four scores.
DEKALB, IL
vucommodores.com

Competitive Races in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Friday morning at the Coaching Tree Invitational on the Sam Bell Cross Country Course, the Vanderbilt women’s cross country team finished sixth overall in the six-kilometer race with 176 points, and the men’s team placed 10th in the eight-kilometer race with 271 points. Niki...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Face LSU in SEC Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt is feeling pretty good about itself. The Commodores also are wary of a feeling of over-confidence going into the always-daunting Southeastern Conference schedule. “It’s nice to have that feeling that we haven’t given up many goals and people are getting more confident and younger players...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

It's Game Day

All the links you need to follow Vanderbilt's matchup at Northern Illinois. 2:30 p.m. CT • Huskie Stadium • DeKalb, Ill. Catch-up on everything Vanderbilt football from game week …. Five for Friday: Northern Illinois (Chad Bishop/VUCommodores.com) Shake it Up (Chad Bishop/VUCommodores.com) Marching North (Chad Bishop/VUCommodores.com)
NASHVILLE, TN

