Indiana Daily Student
2022 IU Block Party to present blackbear Sept. 20
The 2022 IU Block Party concert will host blackbear at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Green Lot parking lot north of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Local artist Dro Kenji and student band ForeDaze will open the show. In years past, the event has taken place during Welcome Week to...
Indiana Daily Student
29th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival to kick off Sept. 22
The 29th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival will commence with a variety of concerts, performances and hands-on arts activities throughout Bloomington on Thursday, Sept. 22 and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 25. Organized by the Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, the festival fulfills the non-profit's mission to “create...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022
The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis | Sept 16-18
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana athletics to add beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning Oct. 7
Indiana athletics announced the addition of beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for men’s and women’s basketball games beginning Oct. 7 during Hoosier Hysteria. Assembly Hall is the fifth university sporting venue to include alcohol sales, in addition to Memorial Stadium, Bart Kaufman Field, Andy Mohr Field and Bill Armstrong Stadium.
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country places third and fifth in races at Coaching Tree Invitational
Indiana cross country wrapped up the Coaching Tree Invitational — its first home meet of the season —with a third-place team finish in the women’s 6K and fifth in men’s 8K. Indiana’s top finisher in the women’s 6K was graduate student Sarah Schmitt in ninth with a time of 20:29.4, and its highest placement in men’s 8K was graduate student Jake Gebhardt in 11th with a time of 24:04.6.
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Club Ice Hockey splits weekend series against Concordia University Wisconsin
Indiana club ice hockey took on Concordia University Wisconsin to open both teams’ seasons Friday. The match went firmly in favor of Indiana from start to finish, resulting in a 7-2 game. Saturday went the other way as the Hoosiers got stormed, giving up seven goals and only scoring...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week
Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week. if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.
cbs4indy.com
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
