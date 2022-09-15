ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Indiana Daily Student

2022 IU Block Party to present blackbear Sept. 20

The 2022 IU Block Party concert will host blackbear at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Green Lot parking lot north of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Local artist Dro Kenji and student band ForeDaze will open the show. In years past, the event has taken place during Welcome Week to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

29th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival to kick off Sept. 22

The 29th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival will commence with a variety of concerts, performances and hands-on arts activities throughout Bloomington on Thursday, Sept. 22 and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 25. Organized by the Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, the festival fulfills the non-profit's mission to “create...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
953wiki.com

Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022

The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
MADISON, IN
WGAU

Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana athletics to add beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning Oct. 7

Indiana athletics announced the addition of beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for men’s and women’s basketball games beginning Oct. 7 during Hoosier Hysteria. Assembly Hall is the fifth university sporting venue to include alcohol sales, in addition to Memorial Stadium, Bart Kaufman Field, Andy Mohr Field and Bill Armstrong Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana cross country places third and fifth in races at Coaching Tree Invitational

Indiana cross country wrapped up the Coaching Tree Invitational — its first home meet of the season —with a third-place team finish in the women’s 6K and fifth in men’s 8K. Indiana’s top finisher in the women’s 6K was graduate student Sarah Schmitt in ninth with a time of 20:29.4, and its highest placement in men’s 8K was graduate student Jake Gebhardt in 11th with a time of 24:04.6.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Community Policy