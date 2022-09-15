ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Dakota News Now kicks off 35th annual Coats for All coat drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, we hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.
EmBe announces plans for its 100 year celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stephanie Land, the author of the New York Times Bestseller turned Netflix series Maid, will provide a keynote on Sept. 28 to honor the organization’s 100-year-old mission of empowering women, children, and families of the Sioux Empire. EmBe, the oldest and largest...
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
Pilot conducts successful emergency landing in Lake County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pilot conducted a successful emergency landing in Lake County with no reported injuries. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 6:36 a.m., a pilot flying a Cirrus SR GTS had two passengers on board when mechanical issues caused the engine to shut down. The pilot conducted an emergency response and deployed the aircraft’s parachute, allowing for a safe and successful landing. The plane landed in a field. No one received injuries.
Law enforcement, citizens group push for new safety center in Clay County

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Public Safety Center in Vermillion has been the home of the city’s police department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years. But just like many other cities and counties around South Dakota, they’ve outgrown their space, and now they’re looking for a new home.
Authorities report on crime trends in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul Tenhaken, Minnehaha County Sheriff Michael Milstead, South Dakota State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar, and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum reported on crime trends in Sioux Falls. Cyclical crimes and firearms in the community. Mayor Tehaken said overall, Sioux Falls is...
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who shot a woman and then shot himself in a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14. Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, died over the weekend in a hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Miguel was involved in a standoff with police Wednesday morning of last week, killing 26-year-old Brianna Hatch. Hatch and Miguel were in a relationship of an undisclosed nature leading up to the incident.
Sanford International leaderboard tightly packed entering final round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th Sanford International is up for grabs entering the final round. Though Robert Karlsson followed up his course record 62 on Friday with a two under 68 in Saturday’s second round to retain the lead, Jeff Maggert tied him at -10 after shooting a 66. 2019 Sanford International champion Rocco Mediate is one shot off the lead at -9 (67).
Augustana slays the Dragons

MOORHEAD, MN. (Dakota News Now) - It was all Augustana in a 31-7 win over MSU Moorhead Saturday on Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minnesota. The 13th-ranked Vikings racked up 465 yards while Thomas Scholten made his first-career start at quarterback accounting for 260 yards throwing. Jarod Epperson led the way rushing with 115 yards on a 9.6 yards per rush average.
Jackrabbits soccer topples Big 12′s Kansas State Wildcats

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State took control of the match early and ultimately produced two goals in the second half en route to a 2-0 victory over Kansas State on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Fishback Soccer Park. The Wildcats registered the first shot of the contest...
SDSU buries Butler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first three offensive possessions and tallied 38 consecutive points in one stretch en route to a 45-17 victory over Butler in the 55th Beef Bowl Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Playing before a...
Jackrabbit offense brings back big plays in win over Butler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - #2 South Dakota State as expected, got their offense to start clicking in a 45-17 victory over Butler to wrap up non-conference play last Saturday. 463 total yards of offense nearly double the total from the previous week’s win over UC-Davis. Perhaps most importantly...
