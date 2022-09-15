SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who shot a woman and then shot himself in a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14. Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, died over the weekend in a hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Miguel was involved in a standoff with police Wednesday morning of last week, killing 26-year-old Brianna Hatch. Hatch and Miguel were in a relationship of an undisclosed nature leading up to the incident.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO