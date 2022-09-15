ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

CornCon brings cybersecurity pros to the QC

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZzLK_0hx2l2vU00

Cybersecurity and privacy are on the minds of everyone as we deal with the opportunities that new connected technology brings and the attacks that come from digital enemies. The eighth annual CornCon Midwest Cybersecurity Conference aims to raise awareness of these threats and offer solutions for dealing with them. Security executives worldwide will come together in downtown Davenport September 29-October 1 to provide a roadmap for businesses, IT professionals, students and the public on preparing for and defending against cybersecurity threats. CornCon features more than 50 world-class expert speakers and is targeted to all IT and security professionals, as well as educators, parents and the public interested in learning more about security and privacy. CornCon attendees will receive 16 continuing professional education credits.

Chief Information Security Officers from both small and large organizations will share their knowledge at the closed-door CornCon CISO Summit on Thursday, September 29 at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, 101 W. Third Street in Davenport.

Over 200 IT professionals from across the Midwest will gather for the public CornCon Cybersecurity Conference on September 30 and October 1 at RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport. Topics will include information warfare, governance, risk management, hacking John Deere tractors, cloud security and more.

CornCon is partnering with the Docent Institute and Security Advisor Alliance to host 150 area high school students for an introduction to cybersecurity as a career on Friday, September 30 at the RiverCenter. Students will learn about careers in cybersecurity and compete in Capture the Flag for prizes.

The Children of The CornCon Kids’ Hacker Camp and STEM Festival will host over 100 K-12 students on Saturday, October 1 at the RiverCenter. Activities will include coding, ethical hacking, lockpicking, cryptography, bio hacking, electronics, games and puzzles. There will be competitions, a scavenger hunt and Hacker Jeopardy for Kids with prizes.

All attendees are invited to the Bill Murray After Party on the evening of October 1st. Scholarships are available for anyone to defray the cost of attending. Learn more and register by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Take a look at ‘These Interesting Times’ at BPL

Things were chaotic in the Quad Cities in 2020, with COVID-19, protests, a derecho and so much more. The Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center are looking back at those 12 fateful months on Monday, September 26 at 7 p.m. with a panel event of three local authors included in the anthology “These Interesting […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Grant helps Y expand programs, buy new building

A grant for nonprofits in Iowa is helping the YWCA reach more residents of the Iowa Quad Cities. Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 Iowa projects through the Nonprofit Innovation Fund. “We received an overwhelming interest in this unique grant program, which highlights the passion of Iowa’s nonprofits and […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Visit dozens of schools at BHC’s College Night

Black Hawk College will host its 50th annual College Night on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, in the gym in Building Three. Admission to the event is free. Prospective college students can meet with representatives from dozens of colleges and universities in a single […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Crowds celebrate Mexican Independence Day in EM

Residents lined the streets of East Moline as the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #5285 hold their 13th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade & Fiesta today, September 18. The parade started at noon on Third Street before moving to 10th Street and continuing to 13th Avenue. The fiesta runs from 2-9:30 p.m. at […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Soapbox Social lets voters meet 12 candidates at 1 event

The Clinton County Democrats are hosting a Soapbox Social to allow eastern Iowa voters to hear from eight statewide and four local Democratic candidates for office at one venue. The Social will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Beer Barn, 328 E. Eighth Street in DeWitt. Christina […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Glampers raise funds, have fun

The wet weather on Saturday wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of more than 100 women who gathered at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, IA for the sixth annual Glamp. Shelly Wells Cain, Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (GSEIWI) describes the weekend as a way “to bring women […]
NEW LIBERTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Wisenheimer brings the improv laughs to Moline

If you like your humor best when you have no idea what they’ll say next (and neither do they), you’ll love Wisenheimer. Wisenheimer is back with their uncensored, long form improvisational comedy at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue in Moline on Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Wisenheimer, made up of Leslie Mitchell, Jeff […]
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Local 4 WHBF

Volunteers needed for Fall Snapshot water monitoring event

Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) needs volunteers for their upcoming Fall Snapshot water quality monitoring event. PSCW will host the citizen science-oriented event on Tuesday, October 4 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. where volunteers will help conduct water quality tests and collect data to improve our local water health. The day will start at the […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

IDOC, Augustana launch program to help inmates go to college

Classes started last week for college students across the nation, including 30 new students enrolled at Augustana College through the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) at the East Moline Correctional Center. This program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in Illinois to use Second Chance Pell grants from the U.S. Department of Education […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

BHC helps new entrepreneurs navigate business resources

Ever think about starting a business? Learn from people who have done it – for free! Black Hawk College is hosting their first annual Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, in Building 4, second floor […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Amy’s Gift hosting eating disorder conference Oct. 8

Research shows children who grow up body confident have better physical and mental health, perform better in and out of school and are more likely to fulfill their unique potential. That’s why Amy’s Gift, a Quad Cities Eating Disorders Consortium, is hosting the 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference on October 8, from 8 a.m.to […]
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Information Security#Hackers#Qc#Corncon Ciso Summit#W Third Street#Rivercenter
Local 4 WHBF

Grant program revitalizes Grandview Corridor

The results of this year’s Muscatine Community Survey show residents support neighborhood initiatives. Now the city is helping those who want to promote neighborhood activities or develop other projects that would build on community pride and develop connections in the south end of Muscatine. The Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program was established earlier this year to […]
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi Zoo announces hours change

Niabi Zoo’s hours of operations will change starting September 19. The zoo will be closed on Mondays and will be open Tuesdays-Sundays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through October 30. The last admissions for the day are at 4 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 and up, $8 for active military […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bettendorf senior named as National Merit semifinalist

Max Rantilla, a senior at Bettendorf High School, was recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program as a National Merit semifinalist. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several requirements. They must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Vision Center, Muscatine join forces to plant trees

Vision Center, P.C. and the City of Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation have joined forces on a unique project to plant more trees in and around Muscatine. The Vision Center is donating a tree to the Muscatine community with every purchase of their Botaniq eyewear. Botaniq pledges to plant one tree in partnership with […]
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Local 4 WHBF

WCHD offers bivalent COVID boosters

The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) is offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses starting today, September 13. Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for people ages 12 and older. They may only be administered after completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series. The Pfizer bivalent […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Celebrate Floreciente/Celebra Floreciente at free event

The Palomres Social Justice Center and the Floreciente Association are hosting a “Celebrate Floreciente/Celebra Floreciente” party on September 17 from 1-5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island. Enjoy food, games, a petting zoo, a bounce house, free books, prizes and much more. This free event is a good way […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. That’s why the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is sponsoring the Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Walk on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Field House, 1800 20th Avenue in Moline. This annual event […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bike Safety Fest makes sure tires are safely rolling

If you’ve been wondering about that wobble on your bike or if your kid needs a new helmet, an upcoming bike safety event may have the answers you need. The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood are teaming up to host a free Bike Safety Fest on Saturday, September 17 from 1 – 4 […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy