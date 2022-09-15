CornCon brings cybersecurity pros to the QC

Cybersecurity and privacy are on the minds of everyone as we deal with the opportunities that new connected technology brings and the attacks that come from digital enemies. The eighth annual CornCon Midwest Cybersecurity Conference aims to raise awareness of these threats and offer solutions for dealing with them. Security executives worldwide will come together in downtown Davenport September 29-October 1 to provide a roadmap for businesses, IT professionals, students and the public on preparing for and defending against cybersecurity threats. CornCon features more than 50 world-class expert speakers and is targeted to all IT and security professionals, as well as educators, parents and the public interested in learning more about security and privacy. CornCon attendees will receive 16 continuing professional education credits.

Chief Information Security Officers from both small and large organizations will share their knowledge at the closed-door CornCon CISO Summit on Thursday, September 29 at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, 101 W. Third Street in Davenport.

Over 200 IT professionals from across the Midwest will gather for the public CornCon Cybersecurity Conference on September 30 and October 1 at RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport. Topics will include information warfare, governance, risk management, hacking John Deere tractors, cloud security and more.

CornCon is partnering with the Docent Institute and Security Advisor Alliance to host 150 area high school students for an introduction to cybersecurity as a career on Friday, September 30 at the RiverCenter. Students will learn about careers in cybersecurity and compete in Capture the Flag for prizes.

The Children of The CornCon Kids’ Hacker Camp and STEM Festival will host over 100 K-12 students on Saturday, October 1 at the RiverCenter. Activities will include coding, ethical hacking, lockpicking, cryptography, bio hacking, electronics, games and puzzles. There will be competitions, a scavenger hunt and Hacker Jeopardy for Kids with prizes.

All attendees are invited to the Bill Murray After Party on the evening of October 1st. Scholarships are available for anyone to defray the cost of attending. Learn more and register by clicking here.

