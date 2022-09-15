ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says governors sending migrants to DC, Martha’s Vineyard ‘disrespectful to humanity’

By Alex Gangitano
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHFQ9_0hx2kqV000

The White House on Thursday bashed Republican governors for sending migrants to Democratic-run cities such as Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and Washington, D.C., in an attempt to make a point about immigration policy.

“It’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It is — it doesn’t afford them any dignity, what they’re doing, when you’re abandoning families and children in a place where they were told they were going to get housing, in a place where they were told they were going to get jobs,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “It is just cruel.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. He has been sending migrants to “sanctuary” cities or states, which limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has repeatedly made similar moves, including sending two buses of migrants to Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington that arrived on Thursday.

“The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say if what is being done is illegal, deferring to the Department of Justice, but stressed that there is a process in place for handling migrants in the U.S.

“There’s a legal way of doing this, for managing migrants. Republican governors interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless and just plain wrong. And remember, these are people who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing hardship,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said she hasn’t spoken to Biden specifically on his response to the migrants being dropped off.

She said the White House is working to manage the consequences of these bus loads of people and has been in touch with the cities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“They deserve better than being left on the streets of D.C. or being left in Martha’s Vineyard. They deserve a lot better than that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And as we have done many times in response to attempts to create chaos and confusion by Republican governors, we are working to manage the kind of consequences of these two stunts as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire — and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
POTUS
WNCT

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
WNCT

Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said. The student had been out with friends before taking an Uber home. According to the Tampa Police Department, after getting out of his Uber, the student tried to force his way into the vehicle of another man parked nearby. The driver shot the student in the chest, saying he feared for his life.
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

Greenville police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Once McCain’s party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republican#Democratic#Fox News#The Department Of Justice
WNCT

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
WNCT

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man arrested on multiple drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grantsboro man on drug-related charges. On September 1, investigators carried out a search warrant at the home of Timothy Smith. During the search of the home, investigators seized 13 grams of cocaine, digital scales, money and a gun. Smith was on prohibition for previous […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy