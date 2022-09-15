ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bill from Bucks County lawmaker would require mandatory jail time for illegal gun possession

By Jim Melwert
 4 days ago

LOCATION (KYW Newsradio) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker from Bucks County is introducing a bill that would require mandatory minimum prison sentences for anyone convicted of illegally carrying a firearm.

“The impetus as part of this is, quite frankly, the rampant crime in Philadelphia,” said Republican State Rep. Frank Farry.

There are 30 crimes that, if convicted, bar someone from ever carrying a gun, said Farry.

“When we're talking about somebody that's been convicted of one of these violent offenses previously, and they're prohibited from carrying a firearm, that firearm is their tool to cause more harm.”

The legislation would require an 11-month prison sentence for a first conviction and five years for a second. A third conviction would come with a 15-year prison sentence.

“We need to make it toxic — if you are prohibited from carrying a firearm — to carry a firearm,” Farry said.

Farry announced the introduction of the bill in Bensalem with law enforcement, talking about crime from Philadelphia spilling across the border.

Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey calls the rise of gun seizures “alarming.”

“We've had a 62% increase, in the last two years, of illegal guns. You've heard people say we're not talking about legal gun ownership but illegal. And the main point here is they're felons. They need to be held accountable,” McVey said.

Supporters of the bill emphasize it would not affect gun owners who legally carry a firearm.

People who oppose mandatory minimums argue it takes discretion out of the hands of judges.

Glenn Gordon
4d ago

First, that isn't true. Any felony, violent or not prohibits someone from carrying a firearm.. Not just violent crimes. I wouldn't worry about the gun crime spilling over into Bucks County. Most Bucks County addicts come to Philadelphia to do their dirt then go home. Plus with the huge amount of snitches in Bucks County it doesn't take long to find out who's doing what. Relax Senator!!

Panda
4d ago

Bring that law to Philly! In less than a year more than half the animals will be in jail where they belong!

