Oklahoma City, OK

Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone’s home via their garage.

The suspect made it from northwest Oklahoma City to Norman where he eventually entered a home through an open garage door.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers on scene tell KFOR the suspect received a cut on his head at some point, and will be evaluated and treated before being taken into custody

No other information is known at this time.

This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated as KFOR learns more information.

KOCO

Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One injured in Broadway Extension crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a bad wreck on Monday morning that injured one person. Around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, first responders were called to an accident along northbound Broadway Extension and N.E. 122nd St. Initial reports indicated that a car was on fire following the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
