Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone’s home via their garage.
The suspect made it from northwest Oklahoma City to Norman where he eventually entered a home through an open garage door.
Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.
Officers on scene tell KFOR the suspect received a cut on his head at some point, and will be evaluated and treated before being taken into custody
No other information is known at this time.
This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated as KFOR learns more information.
