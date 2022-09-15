Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone’s home via their garage.

The suspect made it from northwest Oklahoma City to Norman where he eventually entered a home through an open garage door.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers on scene tell KFOR the suspect received a cut on his head at some point, and will be evaluated and treated before being taken into custody

No other information is known at this time.

This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated as KFOR learns more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.