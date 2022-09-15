ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU

Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods

Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-16-22

1. eegee’s has broken ground on its second Mesa location. The new restaurant at Southern and Country Club is expected to open in the spring. 2. Work has begun at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe with the demolition of an existing office building on the Harl Avenue site. Completion is expected in Q3 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Korn guitarist to discuss mental health at Skyline

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch will partner with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers to inspire East Valley young people with a free night of music and a conversation about suicide prevention on Sept. 20 at Skyline High School in Mesa. “It’s just all about helping people...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $9.5 Million Cul-De-Sac Hilltop Masterpiece Exalts Quality and Functionality in Paradise Valley

The Home in Paradise Valley, a hilltop masterpiece envisioned by Salcito Custom Homes melding sophistication with elegance, seamlessly blending rooms of spectacular opulence with the outdoor mountain terrain is now available for sale. This home located at 7401 N Las Brisas Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,3000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Bill Bulaga (Phone: 480-815-3326) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

CUSD urged to do more to address student mental health

The mother of a Tempe Union High School student who took his life was among those who urged the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board to do more to address the mental health crisis that has led to four students’ suicides since May. “The superintendent of Tempe Union High...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa mayor, counterparts renew vow to fight extremism

WASHINGTON – It was 21 years ago that a gunman killed Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa, making him the first victim of a hate crime in the wake of 9/11. On the anniversary of that shooting Sept. 15, Mesa Mayor John Giles joined local officials, Cabinet secretaries and community leaders at the White House to call for a renewal of efforts to combat violent extremism and rising hate crimes.
MESA, AZ
getnews.info

Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.

Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
PHOENIX, AZ

