KIMA TV
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
KIMA TV
Walla Walla Detectives investigating suspicious death after finding man dead at apartment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased man in an apartment on September 19th. Around 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police and Fire Department Crews responded to an apartment in the 400 block of S. 1st Ave.,...
