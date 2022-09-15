ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kangaroo has hilarious reaction to joey’s “marsupial mischief”

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – The typical reaction when someone abruptly scares another, is to jump – and who can do that better than a kangaroo?

The video at the top of this story shows a joey named Typhoon living up to his name, as he seems to play pranks on his fellow kangaroos.

The kangaroo who Typhoon scared is named Pyrite, who proved that his jumping skills are unmatched.

The video also shows older kangaroos trying to contain Typhoon, but he refused to sit still.

“Time for some marsupial mischief with Typhoon the kangaroo joey!” the San Antonio Zoological Society tweeted.

