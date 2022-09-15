Read full article on original website
University of Tampa student shot, killed remembered by family
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a University of Tampa student mourns the loss of his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed over the weekend when the college sophomore tried getting into a car. The man inside told Tampa Police he feared for his life. He then shot and killed Carson.
6-year-old girl saved by Sarasota ER team returns to hospital to say thanks
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl from Sarasota woke up one night in August having trouble breathing, and her parents knew something was not right. They then rushed their daughter, Kiali Vasquez, to the emergency room at HCS Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and was immediately checked by a doctor, the hospital said in a news release.
Family of UT student shot and killed grieving, looking for answers
TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Carson Senfield is still underway after he left his ride-share and tried to get into another car, according to police. Detectives learned that Carson was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to...
What's happening around Tampa Bay? Events happening Sept. 16-18
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's the end of another week, which means it's the start of yet another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area (aka, paradise). We're always looking for things to do, and we love sharing those events with you (cause sharing is always caring!). So if you're needing an excuse to try something new, check out some of these events happening around Tampa Bay.
Dolphin calf rescued in Clearwater won't be released back into the wild, SeaWorld says
ORLANDO, Fla. — The baby dolphin found stuck in a crab trap in Clearwater Beach over the summer seems to be making great progress in his recovery, SeaWorld Orlando shared Monday. “I am happy to say he is in a really good, healthy state,” says Jon Peterson, VP of...
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday: Here's how you can register to vote in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on Sept. 20 this year and also serves as a reminder for people across the country to either check their registration status or register to vote. For those who want to register to vote, the process is easy and simple.
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
Quantum Leap Farm hosted 5th annual 'Colors of Courage' fundraiser at Armature Works
TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, the Odessa-based non-profit, Quantum Leap Farm, hosted its fifth annual Colors of Courage fundraiser at Armature Works. The event helps the Farm, which provides equine-assisted therapies, raise money to support their various programs and the cost to maintain the horses from feed to healthcare.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office annual run raises $20k for at-risk youth
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — More than 600 runners and local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers and hit the road to raise money for children in Hillsborough County. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Ultimate Run kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. Formerly known as the Ranch...
Warren remains out of office as judge denies preliminary injunction in lawsuit against DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will remain out of office for the foreseeable future after a judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleges Warren's First Amendment rights were violated. The judge also denied a...
U-Haul stolen in Clearwater leaves family without life belongings
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay region family is asking for help in finding a U-Haul they said was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Pinellas County. It was stolen either on or before Sept. 4, from the Holiday Inn parking lot located at 3535 Ulmerton Rd.
1 person dead in New Port Richey shooting, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Roads in all directions of SR 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd and Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey have opened as deputies continue to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a person, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Deputies say...
Third arrest made after women's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Jerrish Stephens of St. Petersburg was charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Stephens mutilated Olmstead's...
Bradenton's 'Trace Eye-D' develops wipes that detect fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton company is fighting the fentanyl crisis with drug detection wipes. Trace Eye-D developed the wipes last year, and also has created ones that detect cocaine and methamphetamine. Trace Eye-D Director of Research and Development Barry Gorski, who invented the wipes, explained how they work.
Hyperparathyroidism: How to detect symptoms, get treatment
TAMPA, Fla. — Most people have heard of the thyroid gland but you may not be as familiar with the parathyroid glands that are hard at work controlling your body’s calcium levels. When they’re not working correctly, doctors call the effects “unpredictable,” from mild symptoms all the way...
TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
