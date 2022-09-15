ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's the end of another week, which means it's the start of yet another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area (aka, paradise). We're always looking for things to do, and we love sharing those events with you (cause sharing is always caring!). So if you're needing an excuse to try something new, check out some of these events happening around Tampa Bay.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO