Nags Head, NC

thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manteo (NC)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Manteo, NC? Manteo is among the oldest towns in North Carolina State, in Dare County, United States. This small community has a population of 1,602, according to the 2020 census. The town was named after a Chief in...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Raymond McCoy Burnette of Elizabeth City, September 16

Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Nags Head, NC
obxtoday.com

Aviation Day event set for Saturday at Currituck Regional Airport

Currituck Aviation Day will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Currituck Regional Airport located at 107 College Way in Barco. Aviation Day is free to attend and will include activities for both children and adults. Live music, vintage aircraft, local vendors, food...
BARCO, NC
WITN

Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

