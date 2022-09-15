Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum Voting to take place November 17
The Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires...
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manteo (NC)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Manteo, NC? Manteo is among the oldest towns in North Carolina State, in Dare County, United States. This small community has a population of 1,602, according to the 2020 census. The town was named after a Chief in...
obxtoday.com
Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville
Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
outerbanksvoice.com
Raymond McCoy Burnette of Elizabeth City, September 16
Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
WITN
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.
obxtoday.com
Aviation Day event set for Saturday at Currituck Regional Airport
Currituck Aviation Day will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Currituck Regional Airport located at 107 College Way in Barco. Aviation Day is free to attend and will include activities for both children and adults. Live music, vintage aircraft, local vendors, food...
Police: Elderly man armed with BB gun arrested after threatening Walmart employees, shoppers in Elizabeth City
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
WITN
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
