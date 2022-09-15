DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Still cloudy this evening as we start to dry out. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures dip down to 60. It will be very warm through the middle part of the week with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect some rain for the first half of Thursday as the front pushes through. Then it will usher in some cooler weather as the winds pick up!

