Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Drying out this evening with a mid-week warmup headed our way
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Still cloudy this evening as we start to dry out. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures dip down to 60. It will be very warm through the middle part of the week with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect some rain for the first half of Thursday as the front pushes through. Then it will usher in some cooler weather as the winds pick up!
WGAL
Warmer and more humid air takes over
LANCASTER, Pa. — High pressure is control and that's why we saw plenty of sunshine across the Valley. The high has shifted away from the region though allowing our wind flow to pump in from the south. That's a warmer breeze for us and that's why we had a...
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
iheart.com
Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks
(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
local21news.com
Roundabouts prove effective at cutting number of crashes and injuries, data shows
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Roundabouts are becoming an increasingly popular way to replace traffic signals and intersections. PennDOT credits this technology for not only reducing accidents but also cutting down on the number of fatalities. Fritzi Schreffler says new PennDOT data reveals an encouraging sign. “The reality is...
iheart.com
York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident
>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
WGAL
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
FOX43.com
NHRA rumbles through Maple Grove; Posse sweeps final All-Star swing | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It’s been five months since the Koretsky family took over the famed drag strip in Berks County, Maple Grove Raceway. This weekend, they hosted their biggest event that is circled on the calendar, the NHRA Nationals as thousands flocked to the raceway. Download the brand...
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
WGAL
Ceasefire Block Party kicks off in York
YORK, Pa. — A part of West Street in the city is closed Sunday night for the second annual Ceasefire Block Party. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, calling for an end to violence in and around the city of York. “We just want to let the...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
local21news.com
Vandals ruin Memorial Park tree in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A Memorial Park tree was destroyed by a group of people in Franklin County, according to Waynesboro Police Department. Police say that the tree is damaged beyond repair. A video has also been released by officials in the hopes that the vandals pictured can be...
Comments / 1