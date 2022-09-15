ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamilaker.com

All in a day’s work for Mayor Manny Cid

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid likes to say he is a “working class mayor.” A partner at the Mayor’s Cafe in town, he often toils behind the grill. When wearing his mayoral hat, Cid likes to welcome new business owners to Miami Lakes and he’ll do what it takes to help promote them. He also attends opening ceremonies for sports teams and guides county and elected officials on tours around town to show where the needs are. A sampling of just a few of Cid’s activities during the last two weeks of August can be seen in these photos, which were also posted online.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamilaker.com

Miami Lakes Library Programs in September and October

The Miami-Dade County Library branch in Miami Lakes is offering the following online and in-person classes. Space is limited. In most cases, you must register in advance. Free 2022 Hurricane preparation guides are available at all branches. Homework Help & Tutoring Program -- In Person. Funded in part by The...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamilaker.com

Citizen’s Crime Watch gives award to Vivian Levy

Families in Miami Lakes whose loved ones have special needs know that Vivian Levy has their concerns at heart. She is the former chair and currently is the vice chair of the town’s Special Needs Advisory Board. And on Aug. 12, Citizens Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County recognized her...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamilaker.com

School board thanks state legislators

Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman of Miami Lakes and school board members recognized state legislators from Miami-Dade County with certificates of appreciation for their support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ legislative priorities and related issues during the 2022 session in Tallahassee. Shown in the photo at...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Government
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Government
miamilaker.com

Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views

Maria Figueroa-Rodriguez photographed Graham Dairy Lake in Miami Lakes from her back porch in the Regatta Pointe community. “This particular view takes my breath away,” Figueroa-Rodriguez said of nights when the moon is full and its light reflects upon the water, as it did when she snapped the photo in June.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Police and firefighters honored at breakfast

The Miami Lakes Public Safety Committee held its annual breakfast to recognize police officers and firefighters who protect the town. The gathering on Aug. 20 was held at the Miami Lakes Hotel on Main. This year, Miami-Dade Police Officers Robert DeLeon and Arisbel Rivero received plaques for saving the life...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamilaker.com

St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation

St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liaison Committee
miamilaker.com

Miami Laker Ryan Hernandez makes ‘Save of the Year’

Ryan Hernandez, 17, of Miami Lakes, has won the Florida Youth Soccer Association’s “Save of the Year” award for his stop of a penalty kick. The goalkeeper dove to his left to stop the ball with 10 minutes remaining in the Florida State Cup final in Auburndale, Fla. back in May.
MIAMI LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy