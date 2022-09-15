ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnNtt_0hx2h7CH00

Stocks gave up more ground Thursday, leaving major indexes on Wall Street deeper in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after another wobbly day of trading. The benchmark index is now down 4.1% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies closed 0.7% lower.

New retail sales data gave a mixed view of how consumers are coping with the hottest inflation in four decades. The government report showed that retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July. Inflation hurt several areas of spending, though, with business at restaurants still growing, but at a slower pace, while furniture and online sales fell.

Consumer spending has been a strong point in the broader economy, along with employment, as inflation continues to squeeze businesses and consumers. High prices and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive plan to raise interest rates as a solution remains Wall Street’s main focus. Investors also worry the Fed's rate hikes will tip the economy into a recession that could hurt company earnings.

“The market has to contend with rapidly tightening monetary conditions, which tend to take time to flow through to the real economy,” said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There’s an element to this of uncertainty around just how much additional on-the-ground impact will be felt in the real economy by restrictive monetary policy and I don’t think we really know that yet.”

The S&P 500 fell 44.66 points to 3,901.35. The Dow dropped 173.27 points to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq fell 167.32 points to 11,552.36. The Russel 2000 gave up 13.23 points to1,825.23.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Adobe slumped 16.8%, the largest drop among S&P 500 stocks, after the software maker announced a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issued a disappointing revenue forecast.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.8% and weighed on energy stocks. Hess fell 2.5%.

Railroad operators mostly edged higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy. Union Pacific rose 0.2% and Norfolk Southern gained 0.3%. CSX fell 3.4%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.45% from 3.40% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 3.87% from 3.79%.

A hotter-than-expected August report on consumer prices Tuesday spooked the market and dashed hopes that the Fed might consider easing its rate hikes. It was followed on Wednesday by a report that wholesale prices are still rising.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed could go too far in slowing the U.S. economy and send it into a recession. The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Traders now see a 1-in-5 chance the Fed may hike its benchmark rate by a full percentage point next week, quadruple the usual move, according to the CME Group.

“We haven’t had any data so far that suggests the Fed has what it needs to start moderating their positioning, so for the time being, we still anticipate aggressive monetary policy and aggressive tightening,” Merz said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting

U.S. stocks ended the first trading day of the week on a higher note, ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Real Economy#U S Economy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Associated Press

The Fifth CIIE is to broaden scope for Belt and Road Countries

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s first national-level import-themed trade fair, has continued to provide a platform for sharing market opportunities in China with BRI nations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005806/en/ An exhibitor stands in front of the handmade wool carpets displayed at the fourth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS
The Independent

Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years

Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy