Read full article on original website
Related
miamilaker.com
Miami Lakes Library Programs in September and October
The Miami-Dade County Library branch in Miami Lakes is offering the following online and in-person classes. Space is limited. In most cases, you must register in advance. Free 2022 Hurricane preparation guides are available at all branches. Homework Help & Tutoring Program -- In Person. Funded in part by The...
miamilaker.com
All in a day’s work for Mayor Manny Cid
Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid likes to say he is a “working class mayor.” A partner at the Mayor’s Cafe in town, he often toils behind the grill. When wearing his mayoral hat, Cid likes to welcome new business owners to Miami Lakes and he’ll do what it takes to help promote them. He also attends opening ceremonies for sports teams and guides county and elected officials on tours around town to show where the needs are. A sampling of just a few of Cid’s activities during the last two weeks of August can be seen in these photos, which were also posted online.
miamilaker.com
Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views
Maria Figueroa-Rodriguez photographed Graham Dairy Lake in Miami Lakes from her back porch in the Regatta Pointe community. “This particular view takes my breath away,” Figueroa-Rodriguez said of nights when the moon is full and its light reflects upon the water, as it did when she snapped the photo in June.
miamilaker.com
Citizen’s Crime Watch gives award to Vivian Levy
Families in Miami Lakes whose loved ones have special needs know that Vivian Levy has their concerns at heart. She is the former chair and currently is the vice chair of the town’s Special Needs Advisory Board. And on Aug. 12, Citizens Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County recognized her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamilaker.com
School board thanks state legislators
Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman of Miami Lakes and school board members recognized state legislators from Miami-Dade County with certificates of appreciation for their support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ legislative priorities and related issues during the 2022 session in Tallahassee. Shown in the photo at...
miamilaker.com
Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee presents talk with bestselling author Alka Joshi
Fans of author Alka Joshi are in for a treat. The New York Times bestselling author of “The Henna Artist” and “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur” will talk with readers via Zoom about her novels at Miami Lakes Town Hall on Oct. 6. The audience will...
miamilaker.com
St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation
St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
miamilaker.com
Miami Laker Ryan Hernandez makes ‘Save of the Year’
Ryan Hernandez, 17, of Miami Lakes, has won the Florida Youth Soccer Association’s “Save of the Year” award for his stop of a penalty kick. The goalkeeper dove to his left to stop the ball with 10 minutes remaining in the Florida State Cup final in Auburndale, Fla. back in May.
Comments / 0