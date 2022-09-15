Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid likes to say he is a “working class mayor.” A partner at the Mayor’s Cafe in town, he often toils behind the grill. When wearing his mayoral hat, Cid likes to welcome new business owners to Miami Lakes and he’ll do what it takes to help promote them. He also attends opening ceremonies for sports teams and guides county and elected officials on tours around town to show where the needs are. A sampling of just a few of Cid’s activities during the last two weeks of August can be seen in these photos, which were also posted online.

MIAMI LAKES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO