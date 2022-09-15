ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway

A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC

A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

255: Grave Matters at Elmwood Cemetery

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re at the historic Elmwood Cemetery with Northeast resident Brad Finch. He’s starting a business to clean up overgrown and deteriorating headstones, restoring dignity and improving the appearance of the grounds he often walks. He is focused on respectful, preservation minded low-impact cleaning using only National Cemetery Association approved methods and materials. With Elmwood Cemetery’s 150th anniversary is around the corner, Finch is one of a group of dedicated volunteers working hard to maintain the sprawling cemetery and aging headstones. Finch’s website is gravematterskc.com, and more information about the October 1 celebration can be found about Elmwood Cemetery at elmwoodcemeterykc.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
LEAWOOD, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Community festivals on tap this weekend

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: William Pigg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
