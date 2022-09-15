On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re at the historic Elmwood Cemetery with Northeast resident Brad Finch. He’s starting a business to clean up overgrown and deteriorating headstones, restoring dignity and improving the appearance of the grounds he often walks. He is focused on respectful, preservation minded low-impact cleaning using only National Cemetery Association approved methods and materials. With Elmwood Cemetery’s 150th anniversary is around the corner, Finch is one of a group of dedicated volunteers working hard to maintain the sprawling cemetery and aging headstones. Finch’s website is gravematterskc.com, and more information about the October 1 celebration can be found about Elmwood Cemetery at elmwoodcemeterykc.org.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO