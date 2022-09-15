Read full article on original website
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
DOJ opens civil rights investigation of Kansas City police employment
The Kansas City Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice's investigation into employment practices.
kansascitymag.com
Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC
A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
northeastnews.net
255: Grave Matters at Elmwood Cemetery
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re at the historic Elmwood Cemetery with Northeast resident Brad Finch. He’s starting a business to clean up overgrown and deteriorating headstones, restoring dignity and improving the appearance of the grounds he often walks. He is focused on respectful, preservation minded low-impact cleaning using only National Cemetery Association approved methods and materials. With Elmwood Cemetery’s 150th anniversary is around the corner, Finch is one of a group of dedicated volunteers working hard to maintain the sprawling cemetery and aging headstones. Finch’s website is gravematterskc.com, and more information about the October 1 celebration can be found about Elmwood Cemetery at elmwoodcemeterykc.org.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
KCPD investigating homicide after body found in apartment
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating homicide after finding a body Sunday night at an apartment at 29th and Wabash.
kcur.org
Where are all of Kansas City’s public restrooms? Here's where to go when you need to go
Bathroom habits aren’t something that people like to announce to the universe. But among friends and on social media channels, some have expressed frustration at the “public restroom deserts” across the Kansas City metro. In the Westport neighborhood, the only public restroom to be found is in...
mycouriertribune.com
Community festivals on tap this weekend
CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KCTV 5
Wanted: William Pigg
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
LJWORLD
Housing Authority wants to use ARPA funds to help the elderly age in place for as long as possible with expanded Clinton Place property
With $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in tow, the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority is aiming to add more affordable housing for one key demographic — senior citizens. Douglas County leaders granted the LDCHA the third-largest single funding allocation of any external agency in July. That money...
kcur.org
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architecture
One Park Place (former BMA Building), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's been years since I was in this building. At that time, it was known as the BMA Tower. Located at 700 W 31st St. in Kansas City, Missouri south of downtown, it’s now known as One Park Place housing luxury condos.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
