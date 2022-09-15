ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

miamilaker.com

Pets of Miami Lakes

Say hello to Maggie! She is a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix who has lived in the Lake Martha neighborhood with Marta Bermudez and Antonio Mendibur since July, when the couple moved to town. Maggie, 8, came to Miami Lakes from Coconut Grove in search of beautiful sunsets over the water,...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views

Maria Figueroa-Rodriguez photographed Graham Dairy Lake in Miami Lakes from her back porch in the Regatta Pointe community. “This particular view takes my breath away,” Figueroa-Rodriguez said of nights when the moon is full and its light reflects upon the water, as it did when she snapped the photo in June.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Pura Vida Announces the Launch of the All-New Simple & Fit Dinner Plates

Pura Vida, the all-day cafe, announces the all-new Simple & Fit Dinner Plates launch! These new additions make Pura Vida a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The Simple & Fit Plates begins Pura Vida’s new dinner offerings, available exclusively from 4-8 PM. Guests can build their dinner plates with a variety of customizations, including a choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potato; choice of protein: free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah oven roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna, each topped with Pura Vida’s onion & pepper mix, sesame, and soy ginger. Each selection comes with Pura Vida’s new house salad made of arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, and a new gluten-free lemon vinaigrette. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a healthy all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

The World’s Largest Freestyle Spanish Rap Battle Returns To Miami

All eyes are on Wynwood this Saturday, where the top MCs will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned National Champion at the Red Bull Batalla US Finals. Since 2005, Red Bull Batalla has risen to become the world’s biggest international freestyle battle competition that unites Spanish speakers across the globe, providing young rappers a platform to hone and showcase their skills.
MIAMI, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Airbnbs in Miami for Families

Do you need a vacation from your vacation? Drive a few hours down to Miami, Florida, relax on the pristine beaches, and book an Airbnb with a pool and view. If you’ve ever been to Disney World with your kids for a week-long “vacation,” you may need some time to unwind before heading home.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Miami Lakes Library Programs in September and October

The Miami-Dade County Library branch in Miami Lakes is offering the following online and in-person classes. Space is limited. In most cases, you must register in advance. Free 2022 Hurricane preparation guides are available at all branches. Homework Help & Tutoring Program -- In Person. Funded in part by The...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Miami New Times

Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood

Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamilaker.com

School board thanks state legislators

Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman of Miami Lakes and school board members recognized state legislators from Miami-Dade County with certificates of appreciation for their support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ legislative priorities and related issues during the 2022 session in Tallahassee. Shown in the photo at...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers

No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
MIRAMAR, FL

