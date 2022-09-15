Read full article on original website
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
miamilaker.com
Pets of Miami Lakes
Say hello to Maggie! She is a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix who has lived in the Lake Martha neighborhood with Marta Bermudez and Antonio Mendibur since July, when the couple moved to town. Maggie, 8, came to Miami Lakes from Coconut Grove in search of beautiful sunsets over the water,...
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
miamilaker.com
Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views
Maria Figueroa-Rodriguez photographed Graham Dairy Lake in Miami Lakes from her back porch in the Regatta Pointe community. “This particular view takes my breath away,” Figueroa-Rodriguez said of nights when the moon is full and its light reflects upon the water, as it did when she snapped the photo in June.
To combat teacher shortage, Palm Beach County schools hire from around the world
As school districts nationwide grapple with teacher shortages, some are looking internationally to recruit.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Pura Vida Announces the Launch of the All-New Simple & Fit Dinner Plates
Pura Vida, the all-day cafe, announces the all-new Simple & Fit Dinner Plates launch! These new additions make Pura Vida a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The Simple & Fit Plates begins Pura Vida’s new dinner offerings, available exclusively from 4-8 PM. Guests can build their dinner plates with a variety of customizations, including a choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potato; choice of protein: free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah oven roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna, each topped with Pura Vida’s onion & pepper mix, sesame, and soy ginger. Each selection comes with Pura Vida’s new house salad made of arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, and a new gluten-free lemon vinaigrette. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a healthy all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area.
secretmiami.com
The World’s Largest Freestyle Spanish Rap Battle Returns To Miami
All eyes are on Wynwood this Saturday, where the top MCs will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned National Champion at the Red Bull Batalla US Finals. Since 2005, Red Bull Batalla has risen to become the world’s biggest international freestyle battle competition that unites Spanish speakers across the globe, providing young rappers a platform to hone and showcase their skills.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Airbnbs in Miami for Families
Do you need a vacation from your vacation? Drive a few hours down to Miami, Florida, relax on the pristine beaches, and book an Airbnb with a pool and view. If you’ve ever been to Disney World with your kids for a week-long “vacation,” you may need some time to unwind before heading home.
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida.
miamilaker.com
Miami Lakes Library Programs in September and October
The Miami-Dade County Library branch in Miami Lakes is offering the following online and in-person classes. Space is limited. In most cases, you must register in advance. Free 2022 Hurricane preparation guides are available at all branches. Homework Help & Tutoring Program -- In Person. Funded in part by The...
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
miamilaker.com
School board thanks state legislators
Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman of Miami Lakes and school board members recognized state legislators from Miami-Dade County with certificates of appreciation for their support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ legislative priorities and related issues during the 2022 session in Tallahassee. Shown in the photo at...
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers
No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
WSVN-TV
Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
WSVN-TV
Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
