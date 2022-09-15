ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate...
