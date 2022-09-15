Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace
Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | Calvert-Lewin to return? Gueye to start?
After an unexpected extended break, Everton return to action against David Moyes’ West Ham side who have also endured a difficult start to the season. Indeed, as we enter matchday seven, the Blues and the Hammers have managed to win just one game between them so far. But despite...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s First Premier League Victory of the Season
My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.
SB Nation
Liverpool U18s Lose 4-3 Thriller Against Manchester City U18s
While the Liverpool men won’t be playing against Chelsea as planned this weekend, the young Reds were still on. Liverpool U18s welcomed Manchester City U18s for an early afternoon match in the sun. The 4-3 thriller didn’t end up going in the right direction, despite the heroic efforts of...
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid
Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!
AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!. Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!. What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
SB Nation
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
SB Nation
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Match Preview | Toffees take on Moyes’ Hammers
After an unscheduled two-week break Everton are back in action as they welcome West Ham to Goodison Park still seeking a first Premier League win of the season. It has been a surreal and emotional few weeks for the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a period of national mourning set to conclude following the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.
SB Nation
Manchester United Women 4-0 Reading Women: Match Report
After last weekend’s disappointing but understandable delay to the start of the season, it was a shame that the Royals had to commence their WSL campaign away to a buoyant and expectant Manchester United team – sporting a pride of England Lionesses and Euro 2022 winners of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Nikita Parris in reserve on the bench.
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race
Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway
14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there. 12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated. 9’ - Gray ekes out...
Comments / 0