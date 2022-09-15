Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust
ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St. During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items. 36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of...
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
KCRG.com
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after incident at Quarters apartments
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after being upset about an eviction at the Quarters on Highway Six East and kicking in the door of an assault victim. While conducting a search warrant at the apartment of a man involved in an assault on August 7th, Iowa City Police on September 1st were made aware that 24-year-old Kristen Halstead, also a resident, met with property management regarding the assault. She was allegedly upset regarding upcoming convictions stemming from the incident, and went to the victim’s apartment directly after the meeting.
KCJJ
Stopping to urinate on roadside leads to OWI arrest of North Liberty man
A North Liberty man who reportedly stopped to urinate on the side of the interstate has been charged with his second OWI. 44-year-old Charles Johnson of North Front Street was observed by a deputy at the 1 mile mark of I380 southbound, urinating alongside the roadway. The deputy stopped and allegedly noticed that Johnson had signs of impairment. He performed poorly on field testing and gave a PBT with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit to drive.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCJJ
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were made aware on August 23rd of incidents that occurred at the Washington home of 44-year-old Devin Gregory and 46-year-old Karolla Gregory on August 9 and 10. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with criminal mischief after being involved in vehicle vandalism
An Iowa City woman has been charged after allegedly being involved with a vehicle vandalism. Police say the incident occurred on the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive the afternoon of July 2nd. 29-year-old Angelina Ortega was reportedly seen on surveillance video, assisting her friend who poured sugar into a gas tank and slashed the tires. An investigation determined that the knife and sugar used in the alleged crime came from Ortega’s apartment.
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
Sioux City Journal
Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car
WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning. Then he arrested the man for drug possession. According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Fatal crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash. Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCRG.com
Dozens walk a mile in Iowa City for an end to Alzheimer’s
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
