A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO