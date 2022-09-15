ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business.

The owner of a business in Mobile has been arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana.

Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first search warrant was executed. Another search warrant was executed at Charleston Apartments, which is where Truong lives.

Officers confiscated about 30 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, which equaled about $45,000. Other evidence was confiscated including three firearms, assorted ammunition and $15,380.

Comments / 42

Conchetta Edwards
4d ago

one minute it's legal next minute it's jail time Alabama make your damn mind up, same thing on guns one minute don't need a gun permit but pop someone you facing charges on minute it's jail Alabama make yo damn mind up bipolar state

Reply(7)
16
Mark Miller
4d ago

marijuana legalization might be the ONLY truly bi-partisan issue in America today. this is a giant waste of tax payer dollars. giant.

Reply
12
Wesley Wilbanks
4d ago

wow lil pot dont hurt noone legalize already ñstop wasting tax payers money on dumb stuff like this lettem the man out he ant hurting nobody

Reply(3)
6
 

