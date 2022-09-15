ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Royal beekeeper tasked with informing queen’s bees of her death

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The royal bees were stung by the news.

Royal beekeeper John Chapple officially informed the beehives, situated on the grounds of Clarence House and Buckingham Palace, of the queen’s death last week and that King Charles has ascended to the throne .

The tradition, called “telling the bees,” demands that the bees be informed of the monarch’s passing in a hushed tone, the Daily Mail reported .

A traditional custom in many European countries, “telling the bees” started centuries ago According to tradition, the bees must be told of important events in their keepers’ lives, such as births, marriages or departures from the household.

It is said that if the bees are not told of important events, there will be a penalty to pay such as bees leaving their hive, stopping the production of honey, or even dying.

“I’m at the hives now, and it is traditional when someone dies that you go to the hives and say a little prayer and put a black ribbon on the hive,” the 79-year-old beekeeper told the Daily Mail. “The person who has died is the master or mistress of the hives, someone important in the family who dies and you don’t get any more important than the queen, do you?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0GmU_0hx2eznd00
Royal Beekeeper John Chapple said that he performed the rite of “telling the bees” after the queen’s death.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnnH6_0hx2eznd00
John Chapple, chairman of the London Beekeepers’ Association, poses holding a section from one of the beehives he looks after in Lambeth Palace.
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chapple continued saying that it is proper for the person performing the custom to ask them to serve the next leader.

“You knock on each hive and say, ‘The mistress is dead, but don’t you go. Your master will be a good master to you,'” said Chapple. “I’ve done the hives at Clarence House and I’m now in Buckingham Palace doing their hives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ac1zH_0hx2eznd00
“The person who has died is the master or mistress of the hives, someone important in the family who dies and you don’t get any more important than the queen, do you?”
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Chapple revealed that at the height of the summer, he was caring for nearly a million bees.

“At this time of year, each hive contains 20,000 each, maybe a bit more but I’m not very good at counting them. It’s over a million in the summer,” he said.

Chapple also said it was pure accident that he got the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MgxZ_0hx2eznd00
“You knock on each hive and say, ‘The mistress is dead, but don’t you go. Your master will be a good master to you.'”
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I got an email from the head gardener here at Buckingham Palace to come here and talk about bees,” recalled Chapple. “I thought they had a problem with bees but it turned out they wanted to keep bees so henceforth I look after the bees here.”

Chapple said that he has been caring for the royal bees for nearly 15 years and hopes that the new occupants of Buckingham Palace will allow him to continue his work.

“It has been a wonderful privilege to do things like this for the queen and hopefully now for the king,” said Chapple. “I hope they still want to keep the bees on their premises. You never know. They might say, take them away, but I don’t think that will [be] happening though really you do never know … It’s up to the new tenant of Buckingham Palace.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place

Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.
The Independent

Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes place

The royal family has released a previously unseen photo of the Queen after her private burial took place. The photo of the Queen was taken at Balmoral, which is believed to be one of her favourite places in the UK, in 1971 and shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. The image was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. “1926 - 2022.”The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s funeral – latest: Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell

The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” Buckingham Palace said.During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy