Variety

Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern

Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen. “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics,” the studio said in a statement to Variety, “they are always freshly...
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
CNET

Sony Delays Three 'Spider-Man' Universe Movies, Announces 'Karate Kid'

Sony has delayed five of its upcoming movies, with three set in the Marvel/Spider-Man universe. Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Jan. 13, 2023, to Oct. 6, 2023. The movie will feature Kraven, a character who sets himself up as a rival to Spider-Man in the comic book series.
disneydining.com

Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap

In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
hypebeast.com

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Features Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

Star Wars fans are in for an eventful couple of years as a sizable list of shows are expected to premiere. In the coming months, both Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi are debuting. Looking closer at the animated series Tales of the Jedi, it will follow Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in two different stories of fate, filling in some of the missing parts of their journey. Elaborating on the outline of this plot, an official trailer has been shared.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
Bossip

'The Woman King' Reigns Supreme At Box Office, Faces Backlash

The Woman King reigned supreme at the box office with an impressive $19 million debut that toppled expectations while garnering nearly universal praise across the internet and beyond. “We started intensely a few months before shooting—four hours a day, five days a week,” said Davis in an interview with Vanity...
TVLine

Will New Karate Kid Movie Involve Any Cobra Kai Cast? Series EP Clears the Air

The recently announced new Karate Kid movie is neither from the creators of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s follow-up series to the film franchise, nor will it involve any of its cast. It was announced on Friday that Sony’s Columbia Pictures has penciled in a date for a new Karate Kid film, to hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Though no filmmakers nor details were revealed, the new entry is described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” The seminal 1984 film, The Karate Kid, spawned two direct sequels that again starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, as well as 1994’s The...
Slate

This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Criston Cole

After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week: senior editor Rebecca Onion and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Rebecca Onion: Last week, Laura Miller...
ClutchPoints

House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained

Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
Digital Trends

The ‘streaming wars’ aren’t what you think

More people “streamed” television in July 2022 than watched on traditional cable TV, according to Nielsen. That’s a big deal. Because it means streaming no longer is the future — it’s the present. And I suppose that matters. The question is to whom. Not so...

