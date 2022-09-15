Read full article on original website
Variety
Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern
Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen. “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics,” the studio said in a statement to Variety, “they are always freshly...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
CNET
Sony Delays Three 'Spider-Man' Universe Movies, Announces 'Karate Kid'
Sony has delayed five of its upcoming movies, with three set in the Marvel/Spider-Man universe. Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Jan. 13, 2023, to Oct. 6, 2023. The movie will feature Kraven, a character who sets himself up as a rival to Spider-Man in the comic book series.
disneydining.com
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Features Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku
Star Wars fans are in for an eventful couple of years as a sizable list of shows are expected to premiere. In the coming months, both Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi are debuting. Looking closer at the animated series Tales of the Jedi, it will follow Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in two different stories of fate, filling in some of the missing parts of their journey. Elaborating on the outline of this plot, an official trailer has been shared.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Insider
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
Cinemablend
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Reacts After Seeing Videos Of Young Girls Watching The Trailer For The First Time
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey shares her reaction to videos of young girls watching the trailer of her new movie for the first time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
wegotthiscovered.com
J.J. Abrams gets incinerated for stealing Warner Bros.’ money after another 2 projects bite the dust
In September 2019, it was announced that J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company had entered into a massive development deal with WarnerMedia, which was reported to be worth a whopping $250 million, if not a whole lot more. Eyebrows were raised at the time, but the filmmaker and...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Bossip
'The Woman King' Reigns Supreme At Box Office, Faces Backlash
The Woman King reigned supreme at the box office with an impressive $19 million debut that toppled expectations while garnering nearly universal praise across the internet and beyond. “We started intensely a few months before shooting—four hours a day, five days a week,” said Davis in an interview with Vanity...
TVLine
Will New Karate Kid Movie Involve Any Cobra Kai Cast? Series EP Clears the Air
The recently announced new Karate Kid movie is neither from the creators of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s follow-up series to the film franchise, nor will it involve any of its cast. It was announced on Friday that Sony’s Columbia Pictures has penciled in a date for a new Karate Kid film, to hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Though no filmmakers nor details were revealed, the new entry is described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” The seminal 1984 film, The Karate Kid, spawned two direct sequels that again starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, as well as 1994’s The...
Slate
This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Criston Cole
After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week: senior editor Rebecca Onion and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Rebecca Onion: Last week, Laura Miller...
ClutchPoints
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
Louder
Disturbed's David Draiman calls out "bigots" outraged at the very idea of a black mermaid
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has thoughts to share with anyone incensed that Disney's new Ariel is not a white-skinned redhead
Deseret News
Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo
After loads of cameos, from Mark Ruffalo to Megan Thee Stallion, fans are still waiting for Daredevil to show up.
Digital Trends
The ‘streaming wars’ aren’t what you think
More people “streamed” television in July 2022 than watched on traditional cable TV, according to Nielsen. That’s a big deal. Because it means streaming no longer is the future — it’s the present. And I suppose that matters. The question is to whom. Not so...
