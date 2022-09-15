The recently announced new Karate Kid movie is neither from the creators of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s follow-up series to the film franchise, nor will it involve any of its cast. It was announced on Friday that Sony’s Columbia Pictures has penciled in a date for a new Karate Kid film, to hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Though no filmmakers nor details were revealed, the new entry is described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” The seminal 1984 film, The Karate Kid, spawned two direct sequels that again starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, as well as 1994’s The...

16 HOURS AGO