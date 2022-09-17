ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction

By James Parks
 3 days ago

Alabama returns home perfect through two games, but down one spot in the AP top 25 poll against UL Monroe in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

The now-No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide escaped Texas on the road last weekend, leaving with a 1-point win and knocked down from the No. 1 perch and facing questions on offense.

Here's what to expect in this Saturday's matchup.

Week 3 college football schedule: Alabama vs. UL Monroe

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Game odds, point spread, betting line

Line: Alabama -49

O/U: 60.5

Moneyline: N/A

FPI pick: Alabama 99.6%

What you need to know

UL Monroe: Sun Belt teams pulled off major upsets last week at Texas A&M, at Notre Dame, and at Nebraska. And the Warhawks do have a history of beating Nick Saban and the Tide on the road, as they did in 2007. Chandler Rogers is an able passer, completing almost 78% of his throws and he's the 2nd leading rusher on an offense that doesn't make a ton of mistakes, has few penalties, and turned the ball over just once.

Alabama: The lack of that game-breaking receiver threat still sticks out from the Tide's 1-point win at Texas last week. Bama has just 3 pass catchers over 50 yards on the year, and one is running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Bryce Young doesn't have a turnover and is hitting on 67.2% of his passes, but is also the team's leading rusher. In all, the backfield is good for almost 8 ypc and it should get in the end zone this week against ULM's slippery run stop.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe: Fast Facts

+ Alabama has won 54 straight under Saban vs. non-conference teams in the regular season

+ ULM is 4-49-1 against current SEC teams

+ Tide is 42-1 at home under Saban against non-conference foes

+ Rogers hit 10 different receivers last week for the Warhawks

+ Alabama has scored 30 points in 50 of its last 58 games, including 34 straight for the FBS record

+ ULM has allowed 0 points in the last 3 quarters

+ Bama has won 48 of its last 49 games when scoring TD on the opening drive

+ UL Monroe lost its last 10 games against top 25 ranked teams and is 1-32 all time

+ Alabama has held opponents to under 200 yards in 56 of its last 196 games

+ ULM returns 10 of its 11 top receivers from last season

+ Tide has forced a turnover in 92 of the last 102 games

+ ULM is 2-0 under Terry Bowden leading at halftime and 3-9 when not

+ Alabama scored 40-plus points in 41 of its last 58 games since 2018, leading the nation with a 70.7% mark

+ UL Monroe is 2-0 when leading after the 1st qtr under Bowden and 1-8 when trailing

What happens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMgo5_0hx2ekny00

No one in their right mind is taking the Warhawks over the Crimson Tide, but that won't stop Nick Saban from hearing endlessly about how he once lost to this team at home.

In the years since that L, Saban has recruited Alabama into being the dynasty of the 21st century, if not for all time, and - as ULM coach Terry Bowden said this week - it's talent that wins the game.

Saturday should be a good opportunity for the Tide to keep developing its ground approach, open up some running lanes on the interior of the line, patch up the blocking issues on the edges when protecting Bryce Young, and play cleaner defense in the secondary without drawing so many penalties like it did at Texas.

College Football HQ Prediction: Alabama 45, UL Monroe 0

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

