ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Continues Tirade Against Aggies Jimbo Fisher

The spotlight has been on Fisher and the Aggies in the worst of ways throughout the week.

College football expert and SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has never held back his harsh feelings and criticisms toward those in the limelight.

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is no exception, especially after Saturday’s disappointing 17-14 home loss to the unranked Appalachian State Mountaineers.

“I would say where there are DEFCON 3 right now, trending for DEFCON 1,” Finebaum said Monday on the McElroy and Cubelic show . “I mean, this is a really serious situation … A&M, at home against App State and it’s inexcusable. And that’s not meant as a disrespect to App State. I saw their game against UNC the week before and they’re a good team. But they have no business playing with A&M.”

Texas A&M extended Fisher’s contract in Sept. 2021, as the 56-year-old will now be making around $95 million until the 2031 season.

But, after Saturday's loss, Fisher has totaled just a 35-15 record since his hiring in 2018. This is certainly a respectable record but doesn't live up to the amount he's now earning.

Finebaum said he's still "reluctant" to completely disregard Fisher's ability to climb the college football mountaintop with the Aggies but admitted he could soon be given no other choice but to lean on the pessimistic side of things.

“I am reluctant to start believing all the critics of Jimbo Fisher. I’m reluctant to buy into that he has pulled the greatest heist in Texas history with $100 million," Finebaum said. "I said I’m reluctant, I didn’t say I’m not starting to because I don’t know where else to go. You have to start thinking that maybe the thing is going in the wrong direction. Maybe this is not the answer. And maybe they got it all wrong with Jimbo Fisher."

The Aggies and Fisher will have a chance to silence the critics on Saturday as the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes come marching into Kyle Field looking to dampen A&M's hope of success this season even more.

