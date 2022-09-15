ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets South Dakota's abortion laws in recent campaign ad

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting South Dakota and the state's anti-abortion policy with several billboards.

On the billboard, a woman in handcuffs is shown with the tagline "South Dakota doesn't own your body. You Do" and directs people to California's abortion resource webpage.

The billboards will be posted in Fort Pierre and Pierre along Highway 83 and Sioux Falls along Interstate 29, according to the Newsom campaign.

The billboard was part of a series of ads launched in seven states with restrictive abortion policies . The ads are part of Newsom's re-election campaign. The other states included in the ad push are Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

"Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health," according to a press release from Newsom's campaign. "These un-American abortion bans — many of them without exceptions for rape and incest - are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to 'protect life' is a total farce. They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedom."

Kristi Noem tweeted in response that South Dakota was a destination for freedom and life.

More: South Dakota's largest abortion fund sees record donations after Roe v. Wade reversal

South Dakota has a trigger law banning all abortions, even in the case of rape and incest.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets South Dakota's abortion laws in recent campaign ad

Dems suck toe jam
4d ago

So he's targeting Republican states, whoopee. How bout those mandates he did as to people having to get vaccinated. His philosophy is, it's your body, your choice, until they say otherwise 😉

Karla Williamson
3d ago

Nope South Dakota doesn’t like dead babies. Instead they like abused and neglected children plus an overcrowded foster system since the ones given up are not adopted

Stepbone
4d ago

Newsom imposed unconstitutional mandates during over COVID which even saw surfers surfing alone being handcuffed! Not to mention banning the sale of gas vehicles after 2035 for electric vehicles only when the power grid is incapable of supporting demand as it is now! It's all about control, give a Demon-rat like Newsom any reason for control and they'll use it!

