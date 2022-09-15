California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets South Dakota's abortion laws in recent campaign ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting South Dakota and the state's anti-abortion policy with several billboards.

On the billboard, a woman in handcuffs is shown with the tagline "South Dakota doesn't own your body. You Do" and directs people to California's abortion resource webpage.

The billboards will be posted in Fort Pierre and Pierre along Highway 83 and Sioux Falls along Interstate 29, according to the Newsom campaign.

The billboard was part of a series of ads launched in seven states with restrictive abortion policies . The ads are part of Newsom's re-election campaign. The other states included in the ad push are Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

"Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health," according to a press release from Newsom's campaign. "These un-American abortion bans — many of them without exceptions for rape and incest - are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to 'protect life' is a total farce. They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedom."

Kristi Noem tweeted in response that South Dakota was a destination for freedom and life.

South Dakota has a trigger law banning all abortions, even in the case of rape and incest.

