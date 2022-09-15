ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manti Te’o Makes First Official Return To Notre Dame

Thousands of fans have made their way into Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana this afternoon as the Fighting Irish attempt to pick up the first win of the Marcus Freeman era. While many fans have their eyes locked on to the field, a few may notice a familiar face on the sideline. This weekend, former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o made his first public appearance at Notre Dame since he finished his collegiate career in 2012.
Trey Lance Out For The Season With Broken Ankle

The San Francisco 49ers got their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks but it’s not all good news after the game. In the press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle and will require season-ending surgery. Lance...
