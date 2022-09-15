Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Manti Te’o Makes First Official Return To Notre Dame
Thousands of fans have made their way into Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana this afternoon as the Fighting Irish attempt to pick up the first win of the Marcus Freeman era. While many fans have their eyes locked on to the field, a few may notice a familiar face on the sideline. This weekend, former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o made his first public appearance at Notre Dame since he finished his collegiate career in 2012.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Canelo Alvarez Pep Talk Before Third Fight With Gennadiy Golovkin
Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to pep talks before big games. Throughout his days at LSU and his various stops around the NFL, he has surely heard his fair share of pre-game speeches. Well, he attempted to give one of his own this week, but it didn’t pertain to the sport of football.
Trey Lance Out For The Season With Broken Ankle
The San Francisco 49ers got their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks but it’s not all good news after the game. In the press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle and will require season-ending surgery. Lance...
NFL・
Las Vegas police investigating incident in which fan allegedly struck NFL quarterback Kyler Murray
Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating after a fan at a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders allegedly hit an NFL player.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0