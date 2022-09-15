ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 high school football scouting reports for the Holland area

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night with some important matchups as local teams aim for spots in the playoffs.

The double-local game is Zeeland West at Holland. This will be the final varsity game of the season for Holland, which opted to end the season because of safety issues with so many underclassmen struggling against senior-laden teams.

The Dutch will honor their six seniors at this game in a final sendoff.

The other Holland-area schools will be in action round West Michigan as well.

Here is a look at the Week 4 scouting reports:

Zeeland West at Holland

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Hope College's Ray & Sue Smith Stadium

RECORDS: Zeeland West 3-0, Holland 0-3

LAST WEEK: Zeeland West beat Zeeland East 38-0; Holland lost to Mona Shores 69-0

SERIES RECORD: Zeeland West leads 11-0

LAST MEETING: Last year, Zeeland West won 70-6.

SCOUTING REPORT: This game will be about much more than football. Holland will be honoring its six seniors, players that have toughed it out despite low numbers of upperclassmen this season. The game will likely be packed as most Holland games are, despite their struggles on the field. That pride makes Holland games special, and this will be no different. It will also be the last varsity game for the marching band and cheerleaders. It will be a game to celebrate for the Dutch, and likely for the Dux, who should easily claim this one on the scoreboard. But this game will be about more than that.

West Ottawa at Grandville

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Grandville High School

RECORDS: West Ottawa 2-1, Grandville 3-0

LAST WEEK: West Ottawa lost 41-13 to Rockford, Grandville beat Hudsonville 40-29

SERIES RECORD: Grandville leads 36-19-1

LAST MEETING: Last year, Grandville won 45-14

SCOUTING REPORT: Grandville has scored 40-plus points in every game so far this season. The Panthers also have been able to score, but not quite at that pace. So the key for West Ottawa is simply its play on defense. The defense has been spectacular at times this season, but struggled with a dominant Rockford team last week. This will be another huge test for the Panthers defense as they look to get back to their winning ways.

"Grandville runs the power T offense and is as good as anyone at keeping possession of the ball and finishing drives. We will have to stop them a number of times to have an opportunity to win the game. Likewise we must finish our own drives unlike last week versus Rockford. Physical, discipline play out of us will also be a key to keep us in the game in the fourth quarter." - Pat Collins

Holland Christian at West Catholic

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: West Catholic

RECORDS: Holland Christian 2-1, West Catholic 3-0

LAST WEEK: Holland Christian defeated Hamilton 31-13, West Catholic beat Spring Lake 41-6

SERIES RECORD: West Catholic leads 2-1

LAST MEETING: Last year, West Catholic won 48-19

SCOUTING REPORT: The Holland Christian defense has been strong this season, in both rivalry games, it gave up just a combined 13 points to Holland and Hamilton. But the Maroons allowed 27 points in a loss to Wayland. Defense has been the struggle for the Maroons over the years with the program allowing more than 300 total points in three of the past five seasons. But this year's defense is off to a much better start and will need to be at its best against West Catholic.

"We took a step forward last week against a good Hamilton team and are excited to compete against West Catholic this week. West has played tough on defense this year. Their starting defense gave up three TDs to perennial power Edwardsburg and haven't given up a score since. Their tailback, Timmy Kloska, is the focal point of their offense but they are doing a better job this year of spreading the ball around. Keys to victory include controlling the ball and reducing their opportunities, winning the turnover battle and making some expolosive plays while limiting their explosive plays." - Chris Kuipers

Muskegon at Zeeland East

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Zeeland Stadium

RECORDS: Muskegon 2-1, Zeeland East 0-3

LAST WEEK: Muskegon beat Reeths-Puffer 28-20, Zeeland East lost 38-0 to Zeeland West

SERIES RECORD: Muskegon leads 10-1

LAST MEETING: Last year, Muskegon won 62-16

SCOUTING REPORT: The Chix have struggled offensively. After graduating a lot of their offensive weapons, the Chix have scored just 26 points through three games with a high of 14 in a loss to Spring Lake in Week 2. The defense has kept Zeeland East in games, but also will need to see a significant improvement if they are going to try and knock off one of the perennial state powers in the Big Reds.

"We have to continue to improve on both sides of the ball. The offense needs to complete drives by not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and unforced errors. Our defense needs to work to contain Muskegon’s skill players." - Joe Woodruff

Coopersville at Hamilton

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Hamilton High School

RECORDS: Coopersville, 2-1 Hamilton 2-1

LAST WEEK: Coopersville lost 28-27 to Unity Christian, Hamilton lost 31-13 to Holland Christian

SERIES RECORD: Coopersville leads 15-10

LAST MEETING: Last year, Coopersville on 37-21

SCOUTING REPORT: After two dominating weeks to start the season, the Hawkeyes were given a reality check by rival Holland Christian. The Hawkeyes were not able to get the offense going and the defense allowed 31 points. The Hawkeyes have a chance to get back on track this week on both sides of the ball and remain in playoff contention.

"They are extremely efficient on offense and very balanced. We are coming off a loss to Holland Christian where we played poorly. We hope we can show some improvement against the Broncos." - Phil Koops

Parchment at Saugatuck

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Saugatuck High School

RECORDS: Parchment 1-2, Saugatuck 1-2

LAST WEEK: Parchment lost 40-0 to Galesburg-Augusta, Saugatuck lost 21-7 to Brandywind

SERIES RECORD: Tied 1-1

LAST MEETING: Last year, Parchment won 50-43

SCOUTING REPORT: Turnovers were key in a close loss for Saugatuck last week with two of the three touchdowns coming directly off of turnovers. The Trailblazers will look to get back on track by taking care of the ball and executing the basics. Every team has a game like that, but it will be up to the Trailblazers to prove it was a fluke.

"Parchment is big upfront. They have athletes that can stretch the field, especially their quarterback, who has the running and throwing ability to make big plays. We have to limit the big play on defense and be offensively efficient with good ball control." - Bill Dunn

Fennville at Gobles

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Gobles High School

RECORDS: Fennville 2-1, Gobles 2-1

LAST WEEK: Fennville won by forfeit over Bloomindgale, Gobles beat Bangor 46-0

SERIES RECORD: Fennville leads 32-28-1

LAST MEETING: Last year, Fennville won 46-16

SCOUTING REPORT: After a week off because of the forfeit, the Blackhawks will look to get back in the swing of things. One big question mark is the health of quarterback Ben Peterson. Last year's Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year sustained a leg injury two weeks ago and didn't return. The week off from game action has helped, but Peterson is still week to week as he is recovering, coach Richard Roth said. That could be a huge factor in how Friday's game goes, though backup QB Max Machado played well while he was in there.

"Gobles strength is the physicality they play with. Historically Gobles has always been a physical team as they love to run the football and I see this team getting back to those roots. They love to run the ball with their QB DeYoung and they have good speed in their wing backs to off set the thumper DeYoung is. Defensively they do a great job attacking the football and winning at the point of attack. We will be in a for a good dog fight. If we can win at the point of attack and play complimentary football offensively and defensively the game should come down to who wins the turnover battle." - Richard Roth

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Week 4 high school football scouting reports for the Holland area

The Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian volleyball team will have a game with Calvin Christian High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
