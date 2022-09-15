ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 4

Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Mixed-income projects could qualify for housing program

Housing experts praised St. Petersburg officials for approving the transformation of a lumber yard into housing with 100% affordable units; they are now considering adopting a similar process with a requirement of just 30%. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members discussed amending the City Code to allow mixed-income projects in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#North Florida#Florida Avenue#County Commission#Mercy Oaks Apartments#The Villas Apartments
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

New Women's Pavilion at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg coming 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Thursday its plans to build a Woman's Pavilion on its main downtown St. Petersburg campus. The 60,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient building will be solely dedicated to women’s health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. It will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Housing
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
