Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at other Tampa complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks—mold, rodents and sewage issues.
New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
Mixed-income projects could qualify for housing program
Housing experts praised St. Petersburg officials for approving the transformation of a lumber yard into housing with 100% affordable units; they are now considering adopting a similar process with a requirement of just 30%. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members discussed amending the City Code to allow mixed-income projects in...
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay region rally to help friends, family impacted by Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — As heavy wind and rain battered Puerto Rico, the island was once again victim to a storm's wrath. "It's like a lion roaring at your window nonstop," Angel Matos said. He and his family waited out the storm in Peñuelas, not expecting the impact to be...
Tin man of South Tampa turns old cans into flowers
Artist Joe Bureker collects old tin cans and transforms them into bright flowers that are now attracting appeal at national art shows garnering him the nickname the Tin Man of South Tampa.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office annual run raises $20k for at-risk youth
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — More than 600 runners and local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers and hit the road to raise money for children in Hillsborough County. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Ultimate Run kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. Formerly known as the Ranch...
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
St. Pete moves one step closer toward banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg is moving closer to banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and public beaches. The city council took up the issue for a second time on Thursday. The organization Keep Pinellas Beautiful is in support of the ban. "Darn it....
National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday: Here's how you can register to vote in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on Sept. 20 this year and also serves as a reminder for people across the country to either check their registration status or register to vote. For those who want to register to vote, the process is easy and simple.
St. Petersburg Man Killed Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing US-19 overnight. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 10:11 pm on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US-19 and collided with the St.
University of Tampa student shot, killed remembered by family
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a University of Tampa student mourns the loss of his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed over the weekend when the college sophomore tried getting into a car. The man inside told Tampa Police he feared for his life. He then shot and killed Carson.
Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
New Women's Pavilion at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg coming 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Thursday its plans to build a Woman's Pavilion on its main downtown St. Petersburg campus. The 60,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient building will be solely dedicated to women’s health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. It will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.
1500 walk, run to raise money for St. Jude in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — For the first time since 2019, the St. Jude Walk/Run was back in-person and they took over downtown Tampa Saturday morning, raising awareness and money for childhood cancer research. More than 1500 runners and walkers took part in the annual event that is hosted in cities...
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people were shot Monday afternoon.
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
