Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate receives national award for volunteer work
Service has always been a major part of Sofia-Alexandra Colon’s life. “I have been volunteering with my family for as long as I can remember,” Colon said. “One of the many lessons that my parents taught my brother and I was to always give back to those in need and always be willing to lend a hand and be a servant leader by leading by example.”
Current Publishing
Noblesville Marching Millers capture second place at invitational
The Noblesville Marching Millers captured second place in their class and received an award for Best General Effect during a band invitational at Lawrence Central High School. The 163-member marching band competed Sept. 10 in the ISSMA Open Class A division at Lawrence Central against Ben Davis, Perry Meridian and Whiteland high schools. The band showcased its performance, “A Million Dreams,” and performed well overall, said Eric Thornbury, band director.
Current Publishing
Fishers City Council passes project agreement on economic developments
At the Sept. 19 Fishers City Council meeting, councilors approved proposals for Andretti Global and Stevanato Group to build multi-million-dollar projects in Fishers. The council also heard the first introduction for expansion of the Fishers District that will include an event center that will be the new home for the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield releases names of Grand Park bidders
The city of Westfield has released the identities of seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus that will be reviewed by a panel of six individuals. City officials are looking to sell Grand Park or enter into a public-private partnership to operate the complex, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission. The 400-acre complex, which serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Current Publishing
Mixed-use projects unveiled at Carmel’s Monon Square, along Pennsylvania Street
Initial plans have been unveiled for the proposed redevelopment of Monon Square and a mixed-use development on vacant land at Pennsylvania and 111th streets. The 8.7-acre Monon Square site on the northwest corner of Range Line Road and City Center Drive, currently home to an aging and vacated shopping center, will be split into quadrants, with additional redevelopment also planned west of the Monon Greenway in a future phase. Monon Square North encompasses the northern half of the site and includes $100 million in mixed-use redevelopment projects.
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
Current Publishing
Nature grant awarded to Zionsville Parks Foundation
The Zionsville Parks Foundation will convert a portion of the Zionsville Golf Course to pollinator meadows, which will be funded by a $14,970 nature grant awarded by the Duke Energy Foundation. The parks foundation will install interpretive signage on the golf course for players to learn more about the role...
Current Publishing
Good Turn for Nature seeks volunteers to help beautify county parks
The aim of the Good Turn for Nature project is to beautify parks through three hours of volunteer conservation. Westfield resident Doug Burroughs, who serves as chair for the Carmel session, said the projects involve Scouts of various age groups. Scouts earn conservation credits toward merit badge requirements and rank advancements.
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame
Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
readthereporter.com
The ride of a lifetime
Nickel Plate Express grants wish for Westfield man. For Westfield’s Greg Hammond, a trip on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX) railroad was much more than just a ride. Hammond, 63, who worked for a tunneling firm for much of his life, has battled leukemia since 2007 and now faces other cancer-related illness.
Current Publishing
Citizens Energy Group proposes natural gas hike in Westfield
Residents in Westfield could see their natural gas rates increase by 18% starting next June under a proposal by Citizens Energy Group. The utility company has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hike rates that would result in an increase of $165 annually for a typical residential customer consuming 735 therms per year, according to testimony filed with the IURC.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Current Publishing
Two major interchanges completed in Fishers
The City of Fishers, in partnership with the State Road 37 Improvement Project team, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to celebrate the completion of the 131st Street and 146th Street interchanges. Now, motorists can enter and exit 131st and 146th street. “We understand the restrictions our businesses and community...
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Current Publishing
Suicide prevention nonprofit to celebrate 20th anniversary
The Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide had planned to recognize its 20th anniversary in 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way, and the Carmel-based nonprofit’s annual Treasure Our Children Gala fundraiser was postponed for the second consecutive year. So the 20th anniversary...
Homeowners in Indianapolis will get a break on property taxes next year
Most Marion County property owners will receive a credit on their Spring 2023 property tax bill to help alleviate a rise in prices. Property valued at $250,000 or less will receive a $150 credit. Property valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive $100 credit. Tim Rice lives in Riverside, an...
Comments / 0