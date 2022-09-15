The rise and fall of Jefferson Mall

Once upon a time, Jefferson Mall was the premiere shopping destination not just for Louisville, but for all of Kentucky. With dozens of stores including flagships like Shillito's and Sears & Roebuck in their heydays, it brought in crowds for miles around and saw great prosperity.

Flash forward 44 years from its opening and the mall is a shell of its former self. Like many malls around the country, several storefronts at Jefferson Mall sit empty and even those stores that remain open see little traffic as shoppers have other options in town and online. Longtime columnist Joe Gerth talked with mall executives and other experts who, like many who still make the trip to Okolona, believe the destination may be in its final days.

I spoke with Joe and found out a little more about how he learned of the possible future plans for the mall:

What made you want to write a story about Jefferson Mall?

Joe: I had actually proposed the column several years ago and, for whatever reason didn’t write it then. We’ve been looking for Okolona stories since we’ve had our mobile newsroom at the South Central Regional Library this month. When another reporter mentioned this as a possible column idea, I jumped on it.

What was the most interesting thing you learned while researching this story?

Joe: Even locals don’t go there that much. They’d rather drive past it to get to other malls.

What is the most important thing people should know about the mall and its future?

Joe: The company that owns the mall seems to understand the challenges and appears to be trying to address them. The question is whether Jefferson Mall — and the concept of a mall in general — is too far gone.

