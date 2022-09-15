ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The rise and fall of Jefferson Mall

By Mary Irby-Jones, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Once upon a time, Jefferson Mall was the premiere shopping destination not just for Louisville, but for all of Kentucky. With dozens of stores including flagships like Shillito's and Sears & Roebuck in their heydays, it brought in crowds for miles around and saw great prosperity.

Flash forward 44 years from its opening and the mall is a shell of its former self. Like many malls around the country, several storefronts at Jefferson Mall sit empty and even those stores that remain open see little traffic as shoppers have other options in town and online. Longtime columnist Joe Gerth talked with mall executives and other experts who, like many who still make the trip to Okolona, believe the destination may be in its final days.

I spoke with Joe and found out a little more about how he learned of the possible future plans for the mall:

What made you want to write a story about Jefferson Mall?

Joe: I had actually proposed the column several years ago and, for whatever reason didn’t write it then. We’ve been looking for Okolona stories since we’ve had our mobile newsroom at the South Central Regional Library this month. When another reporter mentioned this as a possible column idea, I jumped on it.

What was the most interesting thing you learned while researching this story?

Joe: Even locals don’t go there that much. They’d rather drive past it to get to other malls.

What is the most important thing people should know about the mall and its future?

Joe: The company that owns the mall seems to understand the challenges and appears to be trying to address them. The question is whether Jefferson Mall — and the concept of a mall in general — is too far gone.

Why should people subscribe to read your columns?

Joe: I’ve got a perspective that comes from nearly 35 years of covering this city and state and a lifetime of living here. Readers might not always agree with me — heck, my wife doesn’t — but hopefully I’ll make them think. And The Courier Journal is the only place to find my columns.

You'll find more stories from Joe and some of our other reporters that are available only to our subscribers below. Joe already mentioned it, but our Mobile Newsroom is still going on and we're working from the South Central Regional Library in Okolona through until Sept. 23. I hope to see you there, but if you can't make it, feel free to message me at mirbyjones@courierjournal.com.

As always, thank you for subscribing and supporting local journalism here in Louisville. You are very much appreciated.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones

Comments / 42

Wendy Goode
4d ago

i still believe abandoned malls would make great homeless shelters. you could turn the empty stores into living areas, clinics, and so many other things. reopen food courts so they can all eat. turn them into something useful instead of letting them sit empty for the rest of time. use them to help people get back on their feet

Reply(8)
23
Deplorable Me
3d ago

it's the crime. We still shop malls, just not Thugerson Mall. We go to East end or Shelbyville. Soon the east end will be crime ridden too I'm sure. But the core issue here is no one will tell the truth. It's the thugs. Period. End.

Reply(2)
12
Christina Johnson
4d ago

I liked st Matthews mall because they at least have a rule that unsupervised children under age 12 are not allowed in the mall. I think that makes it a little better. I will say that currently, even St. Matthews mall has gotten to the point that I no longer want to go there. Last time I went there, about a year ago, there was a group of women loudly arguing and pushing each other in the parking lot-one of them literally pulled the other woman’s hair off! It was craziness lol

Reply
11
 

