The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Beware “Terror at Trailside” is Coming to Haunt Waretown, New Jersey
It is almost October as we count down the final days of September and as we head to October we head into the heart of the Halloween season. Many "Halloween" events and attractions are now open or gearing up to open as we head into October. There are so many...
Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years
If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
Ocean County are We Ready for the Return of a Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant?
So if you grew up here in Ocean County you probably remember Bob's Big Boy restaurant. The restaurant chain featured their "Big Boy" who sat atop their restaurants. You can't forget that "Big Boy" because he was happy and always welcoming. If you are not familiar with Bob's Big Boy,...
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
New Jersey’s Newest Food Challenge Is Absolutely Epic, And Looks Delicious
There's something special about watching a person eat two or three times their body weight in a short period of time. Or it's disgusting, either way, I can't stop watching. Joey Chestnut is one of the most well-known competitive eaters, he's the guy who eats an insane amount of Nathans hotdogs every Fourth of July at Coney Island.
Ocean County, NJ government to help municipalities foot portion of bill for beach replenishment projects
We are about to mark 10-years in about a months time since Superstorm Sandy ravaged the Jersey Shore and while conditions along the beaches have improved mostly over the years with higher dunes and other work being done, things are not all the way back. It's been a 10-year battle...
Digital archive catalogs thousands of Holocaust survivors in NJ
GALLOWAY— When Stockton University professor Michael Hayse and some students started working in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, they thought it would take about a year, and net a few hundred names. But three years later, the project continues, and now hundreds of involved...
Fright Fest is underway at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ with scary new twists
It's time to get spooky and scared as Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is underway as we start marking the days leading into Halloween at the Jersey Shore!. From what we hear, things will be bigger and better, and scarier than ever before this fall at Fright Fest.
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
Sussex, NJ, funeral home put wrong body in casket – Lawsuit
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
Old Ocean County, NJ School Could Be Site Of A Brand New Skate Park
If I were a kid, this would be the best news I could ever hear; we're turning your school into a skatepark. In middle school I loved skateboarding. I was not good at it by any means, but it was fun, I especially loved going to the skate park in Sea Isle City a few times each year.
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot
This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
