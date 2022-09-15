ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years

It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
105.7 The Hawk

Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
LINDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot

This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

