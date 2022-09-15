ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'An Honor & A Gift': Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is breaking her silence about her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy ever since news first broke that they were welcoming their second child via surrogate. "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," The Kardashians star, 38, said of the former couple's kids, daughter True, 4, and their little boy, in a new interview published Tuesday, August 30.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Milian
TODAY.com

New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Beignet#Yelp
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy