Cary, NC

cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Downtown Raleigh’s speed limit could drop to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It could take you longer to travel through downtown Raleigh. City councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a speed limit change at their meeting this week. On Jan. 16, 2019, a state employee was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash at the McDowell and...
RALEIGH, NC
Cary, NC
Government
Cary, NC
Cars
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

Wake County bridge to be named in honor of fallen Knightdale officer

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners voted Monday to rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Knightdale police officer who died last fall. Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed Oct. 17 on Interstate 540 near Knightdale when he and his training officer, Cody Hagler’s, cruisers were hit from behind by another driver.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Orange County teens fatally shot ID’d, found by ATV riders

MEBANE, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two bodies found in Mebane Sunday afternoon. Investigators announced even while they are waiting for the official medical report, they believe the victims are 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Both teens were reported missing over...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs17

Police searching for shooting suspect in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week. On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St....
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police ID man killed in weekend Durham bar shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Guadalupe Ordonez-Alejandro, 23, of Durham has been identified as the man killed at Durham’s El Rey Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning, police said. Police reported to the bar, off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, at 1:58 a.m. to find Ordonez-Alejandro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Gas prices continue to fall in the Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said. And, according...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC

