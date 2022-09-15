Read full article on original website
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
Downtown Raleigh’s speed limit could drop to 25 mph
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It could take you longer to travel through downtown Raleigh. City councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a speed limit change at their meeting this week. On Jan. 16, 2019, a state employee was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash at the McDowell and...
Wake commissioners discuss outdoor shooting ordinance, hear from residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What can be done to stop stray bullets? That’s the big question Wake County Commissioners are hoping to answer. Monday afternoon commissioners discussed changes to their outdoor shooting ordinance in a special work session meeting. “At this point we’re really just trying to gather...
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
Wake County bridge to be named in honor of fallen Knightdale officer
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners voted Monday to rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Knightdale police officer who died last fall. Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed Oct. 17 on Interstate 540 near Knightdale when he and his training officer, Cody Hagler’s, cruisers were hit from behind by another driver.
Orange County teens fatally shot ID’d, found by ATV riders
MEBANE, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two bodies found in Mebane Sunday afternoon. Investigators announced even while they are waiting for the official medical report, they believe the victims are 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Both teens were reported missing over...
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
New fire station opens in North Raleigh; facility will help decrease firefighter cancer risk
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters. The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.
Parents bring questions, concerns on school safety to Durham Public Schools meeting
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, Durham Public School leaders and the Durham County Sheriff gave parents the opportunity to ask questions about the district’s safety measures — as if at an open mic to truly get their true concerns out in the open. The meeting comes...
Police searching for shooting suspect in Carrboro
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week. On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St....
Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
Wake County School Board to discuss recruiting bus drivers, teachers, and staff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County school district is dealing with a more than 30 percent vacancy rate for bus drivers, and the district is still looking for teachers, instructional assistants and nutrition services workers. Tuesday, the Wake County School Board will get an update on staffing numbers...
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.
Police ID man killed in weekend Durham bar shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Guadalupe Ordonez-Alejandro, 23, of Durham has been identified as the man killed at Durham’s El Rey Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning, police said. Police reported to the bar, off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, at 1:58 a.m. to find Ordonez-Alejandro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Gas prices continue to fall in the Raleigh area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said. And, according...
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
