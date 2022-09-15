Read full article on original website
Mindy Dirienzo
4d ago
homeless leads to lifeless ....Our government needs to take care of their own FIRST!! There are complete families " struggling", elderly, disabled, and displaced and abandoned children.....stop with the band aids and open doors to homelessness health and rehab a d solutions
Pasco Sheriff Needs Your Help In Identifying New Port Richey Theft Suspect
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect from a string of neighborhood burglaries. Between Sept. 11th and 15th, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered
Detectives identify Pasco County murder victim
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.
Man fatally shot after entering woods in Pasco County: PCSO
PCSO found that the victim was walking near State Road 52 and Colony Road when he decided to enter the woods. Shortly after, an unknown person shot and killed the victim.
Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional
1 person dead in New Port Richey shooting, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Roads in all directions of SR 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd and Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey have opened as deputies continue to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a person, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Deputies say...
Family of UT student shot and killed grieving, looking for answers
TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Carson Senfield is still underway after he left his ride-share and tried to get into another car, according to police. Detectives learned that Carson was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to...
St. Petersburg Man Killed Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing US-19 overnight. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 10:11 pm on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US-19 and collided with the St.
Pasco Sheriff: 17-Year-Old Nevaeh Banks Located And Is Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 17-year-old Nevaeh Banks has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Nevaeh Banks, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Banks is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last
FHP: Driver left with serious injuries following crash with Polk County school bus
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was left with serious injuries after a crash involving a Polk County school bus early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency explains just after 5 a.m., the school bus was traveling eastbound on Holly Hill Cut-Off Road at...
Person hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to a violent crash involving a school bus Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. near the intersection of Winter Lake and Bradbury roads, near Winter Haven. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
Cement truck barrels through SunPass toll plaza, worker seriously injured
A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Felon with violent history in Tampa on trial for murder after being released from prison
James Hanson has been convicted of armed bank robbery, convicted and sentenced to life in prison before. Now, the 41-year-old is back in a Hillsborough County courtroom facing new charges of bank robbery, armed carjacking, and murder.
1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
