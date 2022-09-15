ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 11

Mindy Dirienzo
4d ago

homeless leads to lifeless ....Our government needs to take care of their own FIRST!! There are complete families " struggling", elderly, disabled, and displaced and abandoned children.....stop with the band aids and open doors to homelessness health and rehab a d solutions

Reply
10
Related
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Detectives identify Pasco County murder victim

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy