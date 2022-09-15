NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO