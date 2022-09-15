Read full article on original website
Nitro Extreme wraps up on the Suncoast
People were on the edge of their seats as cars and motorcycles flew by at Ellenton Premium Outlets. The stunt show Nitro Extreme wrapped up its trip to the Suncoast Sunday. “It's pure energy and excitement the entire show through,” said Chelsie Nygent with Cirque Italia. Drivers from across...
Seeing the Invisible, Sarasota Art Exhibit
The art exhibit “Seeing the Invisible”, is now on display in Sarasota. Artwork in the form of augmented reality has come to Sarasota. And you can go and experience it firsthand. “I think when one thinks of contemporary art, we’re talking about the art of our time. And...
River Sweet Treats opens at St. Armands
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A Savannah-based company brings its sweets to the Suncoast. River Street Sweets - Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is 49 years old and has 24 stores in the country. Owners and siblings Jennifer and Tim Strickland have now opened a location at St. Armands Circle. There are...
HCA Doctors Hospital's Yadav earns PR distinction
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Monica Yadav, APR, CPRC, has earned her professional credentials as a Certified Public Relations Counselor from the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA). Yadav is the director of communications at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, where she oversees external communications, media relations, social media and events for...
Irish 31 closes its doors in Sarasota
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A Sarasota Irish Pub closes its doors. Irish 31 Pub House & Eatery in Sarasota permanently closed September 12th. According to the Herald-Tribune, the business says Sarasota's market and demographic were hit hard by COVID and said it's exiting this market quote "at least for the time being." Irish 31 thanked the Sarasota community for their support.
"Stop the Sprawl" rally in Sarasota
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sarasota County is in the midst of an unprecedented building and construction boom. A few residents in the county took to the streets that house Sarasota's Downtown Farmer's Market in a peaceful demonstration in order to quote "stop the sprawl." Some of the residents feel that...
Head and neck cancer specialist joins SMH
SARASOTA (SNN TV) – Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is welcoming the first dedicated head and neck cancer and microvascular surgeon to First Physicians Group (FPG) network and the team of surgical oncologists at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. Peter Vosler, MD, PhD, FACS, joins FPG from the...
Sarasota Sheriff's Office give raises to retain employees
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - In October, the starting pay for deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will rise from around $56,000 to more than $64,000. And the starting pay for corrections deputies will jump from around $51,000 to around $61,000. The Sheriff's Office's budget will be almost...
State gas prices dip despite rise in oil prices
FLORIDA (SNN TV) - Gas prices decrease a little more on the Suncoast. Gas prices are averaging $3.38 in the area, down from $3.40 a week ago and $3.54 a month ago. Prices on the Suncoast are down 16 cents in the past month. Charlotte County is the cheapest, averaging $3.33 a gallon.
