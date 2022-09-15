Read full article on original website
Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
