Toms River, NJ

CBS Philly

Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
