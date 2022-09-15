ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Belle Glade stabbing results in a death

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating a stabbing that led to a death on Friday. At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office reports, that...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash

MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road. Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car. The silver vehicle...
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
Talk Media

Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs

An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in South Bay killing

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
SOUTH BAY, FL

