Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
WPBF News 25
Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
WPBF News 25
Belle Glade stabbing results in a death
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating a stabbing that led to a death on Friday. At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office reports, that...
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
cw34.com
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
cbs12.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
CBS News
At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash
MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road. Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car. The silver vehicle...
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
cbs12.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
NBC Miami
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs
An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
cw34.com
Fentanyl, steroids, and a loaded firearm seized in routine traffic stop
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop by police led to the discovery of individual packaged baggies of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, a .45 caliber firearm, two additional loaded magazines, steroid and amphetamine pills, numerous plastic baggies, and a scale commonly used for selling drugs in Port St. Lucie.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in South Bay killing
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
