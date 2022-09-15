ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hathaway man killed in three-vehicle accident

A Hathaway man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle accident involving a bucket truck just north of Jennings. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett. A front seat passenger in Doucett’s vehicle, who was properly restrained, received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for...
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
KTAL

How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Truck driver killed after being thrown from 18-wheeler in St. Landry Parish crash

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2022. Scott Marcus Breaux, 34, Abbeville: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; windshield obscured. Fidencio Umanzor, 67, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed. John Robert Fant,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety

Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

