L'Observateur
Driver killed in 3 vehicle accident involving a bucket truck
Jefferson Davis Parish – On September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett of Hathaway.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
Lake Charles American Press
Hathaway man killed in three-vehicle accident
A Hathaway man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle accident involving a bucket truck just north of Jennings. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett. A front seat passenger in Doucett’s vehicle, who was properly restrained, received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for...
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish – Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near mile post 30 in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 60-year-old Harvey Broussard of New Iberia. The...
KTAL
How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year...
theadvocate.com
Truck driver killed after being thrown from 18-wheeler in St. Landry Parish crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
1 Woman Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another on I-10. According to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, west on [..]
St. Landry Parish rethinking ‘neighborhood watch’ to combat vehicle break-ins and theft
Vehicle break-ins and theft are happening so often, some neighborhoods are being hit twice in one night, just hours apart.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2022. Scott Marcus Breaux, 34, Abbeville: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; windshield obscured. Fidencio Umanzor, 67, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed. John Robert Fant,...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10 Vinton, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, soon after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, roughly 3 miles east of the Toomey / Starks exit in Calcasieu Parish. Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Investigation leads to heroin ‘stash house’ in St. Landry Parish
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO), a year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin "stash house" in St. Landry Parish.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion expected on part of 171 in DeRidder Tuesday morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion is expected on U.S. at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, due to an oversized load traveling from U.S. Highway 171 to South DeRidder. The oversized load is expected to cause a two-hour delay up to Merryville U.S. Highway 190. Due to this, it...
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway Rayne teen
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is looking for a runaway Rayne juvenile.
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
