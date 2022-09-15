ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Pam Mcleod
4d ago

you should be able to defend yourself even before they come into the house because it might be too late once they get inside

WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they arrested a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery within an hour of the incident. Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to the First Citizens Bank on Old Trolley Road where the robbery was reported. A witness gave police a description...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
live5news.com

Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything

Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
CHARLESTON, SC

