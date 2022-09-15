Read full article on original website
Pam Mcleod
4d ago
you should be able to defend yourself even before they come into the house because it might be too late once they get inside
Reply
7
Related
live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
live5news.com
Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they arrested a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery within an hour of the incident. Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to the First Citizens Bank on Old Trolley Road where the robbery was reported. A witness gave police a description...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
live5news.com
Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State of South Carolina is paying the family of a man who died from an attack in a state prison in Dorchester County after family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund will pay the family of Matthew Williams Jr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff
Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15 at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1's. The post $1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WTGS
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
live5news.com
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus...
live5news.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
live5news.com
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
live5news.com
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
The Post and Courier
Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything
Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
live5news.com
Beaufort County settles lawsuit alleging exploitation of disabled workers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the county’s Department of Special Needs of exploiting disabled workers and unfair business practices. The owner of a cleaning company filed the suit and will receive $83,000 from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund, according to...
Comments / 5