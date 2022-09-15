Read full article on original website
Ron Chavez
4d ago
“Near” a Buddhist temple, it was in a “house/home”.., playing a word game for headline’s. How sad people would steal from someone’s house, but even sadder the news would mislead people to read a story.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Police release name of man, 30, killed in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting Saturday morning. Demetrius Marcellus Finley, 30, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed around 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 17, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Officers found Finley lying on Washington Avenue, between...
Shots fired at off-campus party near GVSU, deputies searching for suspect(s)
Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating an overnight shooting in Allendale that hurt four people, including two Grand Valley State University students.
Fox17
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
Muskegon judicial candidate headed to trial for domestic assault
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon County judicial candidate will stand trial for a domestic violence charge after several witnesses said they saw him assaulting a woman inside a downtown Muskegon apartment. Jason Kolkema appeared before Allegan County District Judge Joseph S. Skocelas on Monday, Sept. 19 for arraignment. Kolkema,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Teens Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two teens on Sunday morning. The driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville , was [..]
Fox17
285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend. The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020. In all, residents...
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor man arrested following drug investigation
A Benton Harbor man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation by the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. Detectives executed two search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. The first search took place in the 400 block of South Fair Ave. where detectives found approximately seven ounces...
Ionia Co. deputies arrest five suspects after car chase
Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.
‘This case was a sham,’ man says during his murder sentencing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder maintains his innocence. Scott Kenneth Jones, 37, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 19, to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder Aug. 3, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Body cam shows Kent Co. deputies, firefighters working together after house explosion
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition Monday after a house exploded in Caledonia. The fire was called in just after midnight Monday near the corner of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Fire crews from the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with the Cutlerville...
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Fire department terminations are ‘abuse of power,’ says attorney of ex-battalion chief
A law firm representing a battalion chief who was fired, along with the chief of Kalamazoo Township’s fire department, is speaking out through his legal counsel. “First, we maintain that these terminations are inappropriate and without merit,” a statement from Herbert Machnik Law Firm reads. The statement was...
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
Comments / 2