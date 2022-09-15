PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center helps folks who may need a bit of assistance or a bit of hope during troubling times. “The East Kentucky Dream Center has become a one-stop shop for hope,” said executive director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. “We provide free meals, free clothing, we get your family or yourself into rehab, just so many things. We can help get your GED, we can help send you back to college, just a host of things to promote growth, promote hope and healing.”

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO