WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
kentuckytoday.com
KYTC working on damaged highways in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways due to July’s historic flooding, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done. One example is the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson, where...
wymt.com
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
wymt.com
East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help those affected by flooding
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center helps folks who may need a bit of assistance or a bit of hope during troubling times. “The East Kentucky Dream Center has become a one-stop shop for hope,” said executive director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. “We provide free meals, free clothing, we get your family or yourself into rehab, just so many things. We can help get your GED, we can help send you back to college, just a host of things to promote growth, promote hope and healing.”
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
wymt.com
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.
WKYT 27
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
wymt.com
‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What began as an act of kindness for a friend impacted by the flood quickly turned into an organization that has served more than 70,000 meals across the region. “The farther we’d go, the worst we’d see the devastation every day and then we would...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
wklw.com
Apple Day Pageant Info 2022
* Apple Day Pageant Applications for the Apple Baby Boy & Girl as well as Mini Prince & Princess, Prince & Princess, Little Miss Apple Blossom and Preteen Miss Apple Blossom can be picked up and dropped off at Paintsville Elementary School. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. All pageants will be Sunday, September 25, beginning at 2:00 PM at Paintsville High School Gymnasium.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
wymt.com
World War II veteran honored in Harlan
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Harlan named a bridge after World War II veteran Bazel Collins. Collins spent more than three years as a prisoner of war in Japan. He died in 1980 at age 63, and 42 years later his name is presented on the roads of Harlan.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
